Vazaios Drops Personal Best 1:43 200 Fly to Close Janis Dowd Nike Cup

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE

Full Results

Friday, February 3rd-Sunday, February 5th

Hosted by UNC

25 yards

Invite format

NC State junior Andreas Vazaios closed out the 2017 Janis Dowd Nike Cup on a winning note with his performance in the 200 fly on Sunday night. Vazaios jumped out to an early lead, extending the gap on the back half to finish 3 seconds ahead of the field with a speedy 1:43.46. That cut 2 seconds off his previous best 1:45.18 from the UNC vs NC State dual meet.

Vazaios also put up the fastest 100 free time of the day, leading off NC State’s relay in 43.51. Winning that event individually, however, was teammate Soeren Dahl (43.69). The Wolfpack came away with a victory in the women’s version of that event as well, with Krista Duffield touching in 49.43.

The Florida men impressed with a pair of wins on the final day of competition. First up was breaststroker Marco Guarente, who was just shy of his personal best time to win the 200 breast in 1:59.47. Teammate Drew Clark ran away with the 1650 free, posting a 15:10.83 to top the field by almost 15 seconds.

Day 3 Event Winners: