Vazaios Drops Personal Best 1:43 200 Fly to Close Janis Dowd Nike Cup

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE
- Full Results
- Friday, February 3rd-Sunday, February 5th
- Hosted by UNC
- 25 yards
- Invite format
NC State junior Andreas Vazaios closed out the 2017 Janis Dowd Nike Cup on a winning note with his performance in the 200 fly on Sunday night. Vazaios jumped out to an early lead, extending the gap on the back half to finish 3 seconds ahead of the field with a speedy 1:43.46. That cut 2 seconds off his previous best 1:45.18 from the UNC vs NC State dual meet.
Vazaios also put up the fastest 100 free time of the day, leading off NC State’s relay in 43.51. Winning that event individually, however, was teammate Soeren Dahl (43.69). The Wolfpack came away with a victory in the women’s version of that event as well, with Krista Duffield touching in 49.43.
The Florida men impressed with a pair of wins on the final day of competition. First up was breaststroker Marco Guarente, who was just shy of his personal best time to win the 200 breast in 1:59.47. Teammate Drew Clark ran away with the 1650 free, posting a 15:10.83 to top the field by almost 15 seconds.
Day 3 Event Winners:
- Women’s 1650 Free- Erica Wirth, UNC, 16:49.01
- Men’s 1650 Free- Drew Clark, Florida, 15:10.83
- Women’s 200 Back- Maggie Langdale, South Carolina, 2:02.37
- Men’s 200 Back- Alex Pena, Duke, 1:44.38
- Women’s 100 Free- Krista Duffield, NC State, 49.43
- Men’s 100 Free- Soeren Dahl, NC State, 43.69
- Women’s 200 Breast- McKenna Harris, Florida State, 2:16.36
- Men’s 200 Breast- Marco Guarente, Florida, 1:59.47
- Women’s 200 Fly- Anna Quinn, Duke, 1:59.19
- Men’s 200 Fly- Andreas Vazaios, NC State, 1:43.46
- Women’s 400 Free Relay- Duke, 3:26.53
- Men’s 400 Free Relay- Florida, 2:58.59
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!