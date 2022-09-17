Brazil SC Worlds Roster Update: Santos and Scheffer Hit Qualifying Times on Day 4

2022 Jose Finkel Trophy

September 13-17, 2022

Santos Dumont Aquatic Complex, Recife, BRA

SCM (25m)

Start Lists

Live Results

Day Four Recap

Day four of the 2022 Jose Finkle Trophy in Recife saw a couple more names added to Brazil’s SC World Championships roster. Nicholas Santos and Fernando Scheffer have now punched their tickets to SC Worlds, which are set to take place in December in Melbourne, AUS. With the additions tonight, Brazil’s roster for SC Worlds is now five-strong through the first four days of this Jose Finkel Trophy.

Brazil put out very tough qualifying standards for SC Worlds, making their time standards the time it took to finish fifth at the 2021 SC World Champs last December.

Here are the qualifying standards for Brazil’s 2022 SC World Champs roster:

EVENT MEN WOMEN 50 Free 21.07 23.58 100 Free 46.20 51.86 200 Free 1:42.29 1:53.65 400 Free 3:38.77 3:59.58 800 Free N/A 8:14.84 1500 Free 14:24.31 N/A 50 Back 22.94 25.99 100 Back 49.80 55.87 200 Back 1:49.93 2:03.20 50 Breast 26.16 29.79 100 Breast 56.29 1:04.37 200 Breast 2:03.48 2:19.77 50 Fly 22.35 24.91 100 Fly 49.59 56.34 200 Fly 1:50.68 2:06.29 100 IM 51.70 58.66 200 IM 1:53.41 2:06.13 400 IM 4:03.29 4:28.97

Nicholas Santos isn’t done yet. The 42-year-old is swimming his final meet on Brazilian soil this week, but he’s now qualified for SC Worlds, which is now set to be the final meet of his competitive career. Santos, the defending SC World Champion in the event, won the men’s 50 fly tonight in 22.24. It wasn’t Santos’ greatest swim, coming in half a second off his personal best, but he dipped under the qualifying standard of 22.35, which is what he needed to do.

Fernando Scheffer put on a show in the men’s 200 free final tonight, tearing to a new personal best of 1:41.32. Not only did Scheffer blow away the qualifying standard of 1:42.29, but he also shattered the Brazilian and South American Records in the event.

Santos and Scheffer join Leonardo Santos, Caio Pumputis, and Joao Gomes in qualifying for Brazil’s SC World Champs roster individually. Here is the roster update through the fourth day of the meet.

Brazilian SC World Champs Roster Through Day Three:

MEN

WOMEN