Boston College Adds Commitment from Greyson Davies for 2022

A backstroke specialist, Greyson Davies has announced that he will be making the move from El Cajon, California to the East coast next fall, committing to join Boston College.

In August, Davies competed at the Summer Championships-West representing his club team, College Area Swim Team. At that meet, he hit a Junior Nationals cut in the 200 back during prelims, touching in 2:06.34. He was slightly slower during finals, finishing in 2:07.02 to take 14th. He also added a 16th place finish in the 100 back in a time of 58.69. His best time in the long course 100 back happened a week earlier, at the Futures Championship-Santa Clarita. There, he hit the Juniors cut in the event in a time of 57.78.

Earlier this month he narrowly missed his best times in both backstroke events at the Kevin B. Perry Senior Invitational. There, he stopped the clock in the 100 back in 50.83 and in that 200 at 1:52.94. At that meet, he also hit a new best time in both the 50 free (22.09) and 200 fly (1:52.04).

Top SCY Times

100 back – 50.58

200 back – 1:49.34

100 fly – 51.10

200 fly – 1:52.04

200 IM – 1:52.72

400 IM – 4:02.86

Boston College finished last out of the 12 teams in the conference at the 2021 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships. The team’s only individual points came in the 100 backstroke, with junior Samuel Roche finishing 19th in the event. At the meet, it took 47.50 and 1:45.29 to qualify f0r finals in the backstroke events.

This season, Boston College has a very young backstroke group, lead by a pair of freshmen in Michael Horkan and Roger Brown. Horkan leads the team this season in both events, having gone 49.32/1:48.57 at the Terier Invite earlier this year. Brown is the second fastest on the team in the 200 and third fastest in the 100. Davies will have three years of overlap with the pair when he arrives on campus next fall.

Boston College has been having a big season this year, having dominated the Terrier Invite at Boston University. Between the men’s and women’s team, 23 school records were set.

