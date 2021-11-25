Matt Gibson and Max Larock Commit to Georgetown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matt Gibson from Wilmette, Illinois and Max Larock from Weatogue, Connecticut have announced their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at Georgetown University beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Matt Gibson

Gibson swims for YMCA Flying Fish out of Evanston, IL. In March, he swam to best times in the 100 backstroke (50.75) and 100 butterfly (50.01) while at the IHSA CSL Boys South meet. A week later, he followed those best times up with more best times in the 200 backstroke (1:48.14) and 200 butterfly (1:49.24).

This summer, he continued his success with best times in the long course 200 backstroke (2:06.04), 100 (57.00) and 200 (2:03.25). His 200 butterfly best time earned him his first Winter US Open cut.

Gibson began his senior year this fall at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL.

His best short course yards times are:

100 backstroke: 50.75

200 backstroke: 1:48.14

100 butterfly: 50.01

200 butterfly: 1:49.24

Max Larock

Larock swims for West Hartford Aquatic Team out of West Hartford, CT. In May, he earned best times in the 50 (21.14), 100 (46.06), and 200 (1:40.52) freestyles as well as the 100 (51.60) and 200 (1:54.48) backstrokes. He has Futures cuts in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles as well as the 100 backstroke.

This summer, he continued his time drops at the ISCA Summer Blast as he posted new long course best times in the 50 (24.72), 100 (53.64), and 200 (1:58.28) freestyles, 100 (1:01.27) and 200 (2:15.82) backstrokes, and 100 butterfly (1:00.89).

Larock began his senior year at Westminster School in Simsbury, CT this fall.

His best short course yards times are:

50 freestyle: 21.14

100 freestyle: 46.06

200 freestyle: 1:40.52

100 backstroke: 51.60

Georgetown University is a private university located in Washington D.C.. The school is a member of the Big East Conference. The team did not compete in the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19. At the 2020 Big East Championships, the Hoyas finished second out of five teams.

Based on their best times, both have the potential to make an immediate impact for the Hoyas at the conference level. Gibson’s best times would have placed him in the ‘A’ final of the 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke as well as the ‘B’ final of the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Larock’s best times would have placed him in the ‘A’ final of the 100 freestyle and the ‘B’ final of the 50 and 200 freestyles and 100 backstroke.

Both boys will arrive on campus next fall as members of the class of 2026 along with Bailey De Luise, Tomohiro Nozaki, Nick Pezzella, and Conor Jellig.

