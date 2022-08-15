Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bob Bowman on David Popovici: “He reminds me of Michael at a very young age”

Comments: 5

After breaking the 13-year-old 100 free world record on Saturday in 46.86, 17-year-old David Popovici made history once again in Rome today. Popovici clocked a 1:42.97 200 free, making him the 3rd fastest man in history and the fastest in a textile suit ever.

Right after the race, SwimSwam spoke with the legendary coach of Michael Phelps, Bob Bowman. Bowman gave his insight into why Popovici is so good, stating that he has “an ability to pace”, which Bowman thinks is vital for having that kind of speed in long course meters. “He knows how to not only go for a race but go for it in a way so that he uses his energy effectively over the entire distance.”

Bowman also mentions that he told Phelps last night at dinner that he thought Popovici would go 1:42 in the 200m free at some point. Bowman says Popovici reminds him of a young Phelps, noting that “they were built similarly, really skinny, little guys… they’re generating speed by reducing drag, right? Which is the best way to do it anyway.”

Full podcast with coach Bowman drops tomorrow morning on SwimSwam.

CasualSwimmer
27 minutes ago

Didn’t Bob say that about Leon Marchand as well ? I feel like Bob might be seeing Michael everywhere in his aging days haha

eagleswim
Reply to  CasualSwimmer
22 minutes ago

I mean it’s the two guys who are scratching at arguably michael’s most impressive times, I’m not surprised he sees some of michael in both. probably sees michael’s stroke in milak too

OldNotDead
Reply to  eagleswim
15 minutes ago

And in the 200 Free and 400 IM, MP best times are from the suit era. The ones done now are way ahead of the MP textile times. (1:43.86 and 4:06.22).

NB1
Reply to  CasualSwimmer
20 minutes ago

He knows a champ when he sees one

Alex Wilson
Reply to  NB1
9 minutes ago

And how to develop them to make them faster.

