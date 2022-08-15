2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
We are off with another busy finals session, which includes the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×100 free relay races.
All eyes are going to be on David Popovici in the 200 free, where he will get another opportunity to come close to Paul Biedermann‘s once-untouchable super-suited world record. He cruised semi-finals and put up a time of 1:44.91, and will take lane four tonight. Is he going to improve upon his world junior record time of 1:43.21, which was the fastest time swam since 2012? After his world record in the 100 free, anything seems possible for him.
The women’s 200 breast could be a redemption swim for Martina Carraro, who missed Italy’s World Championship team this year. However, in semi-finals yesterday, she clocked a new best time of 2:23.73 and dropped over a second off her best time. If she repeats that performance today, she could be a European Champion and potentially an Italian record holder—the record time currently stands at 2:23.05.
In the men’s 50 back, we are in for a battle between top two seeds Apostolos Christou and 100 back world record holder Thomas Ceccon, as they clocked semi-finals times of 24.48 and 24.65 respectively. Also watch out for Michael Leytovskey and Ole Braunschweig, who both could also be in contention for medals.
Marie Wattel dominated semi-finals of the women’s 100 fly yesterday, as she put up a time of 56.99 and was the only woman under the 57 second mark. Her biggest challengers are set to be Louise Hansson, as well as young guns like Lana Pudar and Roos van Otterdijik.
Also look for semi-finals action in the men’s 50 breast, women’s 50 free, men’s 200 fly, and women’s 200 IM
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
- European Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
- European Championships Record: 55.89 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
- 2020 European Champion: Anna Ntountounaki, GRE/Marie Wattel, FRA – 57.37
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- European Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- European Championship Record: 1:44.79 – Martin Malyutin, RUS (2021)
- 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2021 Olympics
- European Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2013 World Championships
- European Championship Record: 2:19.84, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2014
- 2021 European Champion: Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:21.34
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)
- European Record: 58.08 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)
- European Championships Record: 58.44 – Kathleen Dawson, GBR (2021)
- 2020 European Champion: Kathleen Dawson, GBR – 58.49
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017 World Championships
- European Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017 World Championships
- European Championships Record: 26.09, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 26.21
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships
- European Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships
- European Championship Record: 23.74, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2018
- 2020 European Champion: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 23.97
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
- European Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
- European Championships Record: 1:51.10 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2021)
- 2020 European Champion: Kristof Milak, HUN – 1:51.10
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — SEMIFINALS
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015 World Championships
- European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015 World Championships
- European Championship Record: 2:07.30, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2016
- 2020 European Champion: Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:09.99
MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS
- World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials
- European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships
- European Championships Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships
- 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 23.80
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS
- World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships
- European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships
- European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021
- 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07
I know it is nitpicking, but I do wish people would write correctly! US spellings are OK, but correct English is… it was swum. Not it was swam! He had/has swum, not he had/has swam. I await the down votes!
Becky Adlington and Mark Foster also do it on the BBC and it really grates.
And don’t get me started on less/fewer lengths!
Sarah Sjöstrom listed as goin first for sweden mixed free relay, interesting
Choke me Chlorine Daddy
He’s probably going to be a little tired after going all out in the 100 free 3x, so lets not expect too much. Maybe just a 1:43.5 😉
Popovici will be fully rested today for the 200FR Final, right? Exciting times!
I guess it’s reasonable to predict a 1:42.5-1:42.9?
I think this is already more reasonable than predicting a WR. Personally, I would be stoked with a textile best, which is only a few hundredths below his PB.
A 17 year old with breaking two super suit era records is gonna crash Swimswam😪
When he breaks the 400 later swimswam will cease to exist
Swimswam article title: In one week of racing 17 year old David Popovici SHOCKS THE WORLD breaks 3 once thought UNTOUCHABLE SUPERSUITED WORLD RECORDS!