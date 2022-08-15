2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 FINALS HEAT SHEET

We are off with another busy finals session, which includes the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×100 free relay races.

All eyes are going to be on David Popovici in the 200 free, where he will get another opportunity to come close to Paul Biedermann‘s once-untouchable super-suited world record. He cruised semi-finals and put up a time of 1:44.91, and will take lane four tonight. Is he going to improve upon his world junior record time of 1:43.21, which was the fastest time swam since 2012? After his world record in the 100 free, anything seems possible for him.

The women’s 200 breast could be a redemption swim for Martina Carraro, who missed Italy’s World Championship team this year. However, in semi-finals yesterday, she clocked a new best time of 2:23.73 and dropped over a second off her best time. If she repeats that performance today, she could be a European Champion and potentially an Italian record holder—the record time currently stands at 2:23.05.

In the men’s 50 back, we are in for a battle between top two seeds Apostolos Christou and 100 back world record holder Thomas Ceccon, as they clocked semi-finals times of 24.48 and 24.65 respectively. Also watch out for Michael Leytovskey and Ole Braunschweig, who both could also be in contention for medals.

Marie Wattel dominated semi-finals of the women’s 100 fly yesterday, as she put up a time of 56.99 and was the only woman under the 57 second mark. Her biggest challengers are set to be Louise Hansson, as well as young guns like Lana Pudar and Roos van Otterdijik.

Also look for semi-finals action in the men’s 50 breast, women’s 50 free, men’s 200 fly, and women’s 200 IM

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2021 Olympics

European Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2013 World Championships

European Championship Record: 2:19.84, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2014

2021 European Champion: Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:21.34

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — SEMIFINALS

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

European Record: 58.08 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

European Championships Record: 58.44 – Kathleen Dawson , GBR (2021)

, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kathleen Dawson, GBR – 58.49

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — SEMIFINALS

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017 World Championships

(GBR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 26.21

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMIFINALS

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships

(SWE) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 23.97

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — SEMIFINALS

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015 World Championships

(HUN) – 2016 2020 European Champion: Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:09.99

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships

(RUS) – 2020 European Championships 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 23.80

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS