2019 World Junior Championships Medalist Suspended for Whereabouts Failings

Stanford University swimmer Isabel Gormley has been given a one-year sanction for committing three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period, USADA has announced.

The sanction was first given on April 19, 2022.

Within a 12-month period, Gormley accrued three Whereabouts Failures, the first for a Filing Failure on September 11, 2021; the second for a Missed Test on October 24, 2021; and the third for a Missed Test on December 12, 2021.

Gormley is one of at least two NCAA Division I swimmers who are currently suspended by a non-NCAA anti-doping authority. The NCAA is not a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code, and therefore these suspensions are not mandatorily applied to collegiate competition — although that could potentially change soon.

Gormley’s one-year period of ineligibility began on March 22, 2022, the date her provisional suspension was imposed. In addition, Gormley has been disqualified from all competitive results achieved on and subsequent to December 12, 2021, the date of her third Whereabouts Failure in a 12-month period, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.

Gormley’s last meet was the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, where her only points came from a C-Final swim in the 400 IM.

In 2021, as a sophomore, Gormley was an NCAA Championship qualifier. There, she swam in the 500 free (38th), 1650 free (29th) and 400 IM (39th). That year, she also placed 3rd in the 1650 free at the Pac-12 Championships, as well as 5th in the 500 free and 400 IM.

In 2019, Gormley was a member of the US Junior National Team and raced as part of an invited group at the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet and the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. There, she won a silver medal in the 400 IM in a time of 4:39.15.

SwimSwam only found collegiate meet results for Gormley during the period where results are forfeited, so while that means those times can’t officially be included in USA Swimming records, there are no placements or other awards to reallocate as a result of the penalty.

“Accurate Whereabouts information is crucial for effective out-of-competition testing, which helps deter and detect doping by enabling no-notice sample collection,” USADA said in a press release. “This is especially important because some prohibited substances have limited detection windows.”

The sanction is consistent with recent punishments for similar violations, aside from Ruta Meilutyte’s two-year suspension in 2019 for missing three anti-doping tests.

As of publishing, Stanford has yet to respond to a request for comment, and attempts to reach Gormley were unsuccessful.