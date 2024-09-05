Beyond The Lane Lines: Diver Tom Daley’s Trunks Fetch Over $13000

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Baker & Hoelzer Visit Troops Abroad

Olympic medalists Kathleen Baker and Margaret Hoelzer were among a group of athletes who recently took part in Armed Forces Entertainment’s ‘Olympic Champions’ Tour.

The respective medalists from the 2016 Rio and 2008 Beijing Games spent two week in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Djibouti. The trip was aimed at boosting the morale of service people stationed away from home.

Baker’s husband, Sean Dowling, retired as a Marine Captain in April of this year after spending 8 years serving the USA.

“Overall, it was just an awesome experience for me on such a deep level with my family and just getting to share and give back,” Baker said. “I just felt really great for me to be able to use what I was able to do for the past 10 years pretty much for something even bigger than myself.” (WXII12)

#2 Tom Daley‘s Hand-Crocheted Auction Trunks

On the heels of announcing his retirement last month, British diver Tom Daley auctioned a unique pair of swimming trunks that went for a pretty penny on eBay.

A hand-crocheted pair of trunks fetched £10,000 (~$13,200 USD), with the proceeds going to charity. A total of 112 bids were received, according to The Daily Mail.

The outlet also reported that the clothing item, made in partnership with drinks brand Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK, featured the phrase, ‘Don’t drink and dive’ in white writing and included a Malibu branded label.

Daley is a well-known crocheter, often appearing poolside conducting his craft at diving competitions.

The Brit ended his career after collecting 5 Olympic medals, most recently silver in the 10m synchro at the 2024 Games in Paris.

#3 Dutch Swimmer Stan Pijnenburg Announces Retirement

Shortly following the conclusion of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Dutch speedster Stan Pijnenburg revealed his decision to retire from competitive swimming.

The 27-year-old freestyle specialist posted on Instagram, “The end of the road.

“Difficult to find the right words. After 20 years of playing the game, last Sunday in the Olympic final my professional swimming career came to an end.

“Once, as a little boy, I had a dream of being able to swim in an Olympic final. I was lucky enough to participate in ECs, World Cups and two Olympic Games. I swam to European gold, several World Cup medals and Dutch Records. And finally the Olympic final in Paris🤩

“Of course, there are countless people who have contributed and I want to thank. My family, girlfriend and best friends who were there during the highs, but also pulled me through the hard times. All the coaches/mentors, teammates and opponents who helped me be the best in me every day. Colleagues and everyone who has been involved, thank you!! 🙏👊

“And a special shoutout to @patrickpearson for 12 years we shared love and suffering inside and outside the pool. We were demanding with each other, it cracked sometimes, but always with the same goal. You were more than just a coach to me. Thank you for everything you have taught me, as a swimmer and a person❤️

“Swimming is in my heart, so I will definitely stay in the pool. But I am also excited to see what life has in store for me!”

Pijnenburg earned nearly a dozen international medals, with his sole individual piece of hardware coming in the form of 200m free bronze at the 2021 European Short Course Championships. Among multiple relay national records, Pijnenburg remains the fastest Dutch short course 100m freestyler, owning the Dutch standard at 46.38 from 2021.

#4 Wollongong Promenade Named After Emma McKeon

Australia’s Emma McKeon may have hung up her goggles post-Paris, but the 30-year-old’s legacy is still unfolding down under with honors and accolades.

Her hometown of Wollongong recently unveiled a beach promenade named in her honor at North Wollongong Beach.

“Few of us will forget the excitement and joy that Emma’s racing brought us during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,’’ said Lord Mayor, Gordon Bradbery AM. (Inside Local Gov)

“Unlike the recent Paris Games, these races were on at a little more family-friendly time so local youngsters were able to get behind their homegrown heroes as the races unfolded. The event was also on at a time when we were experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic and things felt really off-kilter and uncertain.

“Watching Emma race, and then her extraordinary humbleness at her success, inspired everyone and saw the community call for Council to do something to recognise her accomplishments.”

Of the honor, McKeon stated, “I feel so very lucky to have grown up in Wollongong and been part of a community that is so supportive. (Inside Local Gov)

“It seems quite surreal to think that this beautiful promenade will carry my name and I just hope that it inspires others to follow their dreams. If I think back to that little girl who used to come to this beach with my family as a kid, she never would have dreamt of this happening.

“Thank you to all those who have supported me over the years – there is something really special about knowing your hometown has your back.’’

#5 Glasgow 2026 Encountering Money Issues

Although it was reported Glasgow, Scotland reached an agreement to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the organizing body is reportedly facing resistance from the nation’s government.

Commonwealth Games Scotland Chair Ian Reid said in a statement last week, “The decision to host the Games has been sitting with the Scottish Government since May, and we have worked tirelessly to address all questions and concerns raised across the past few months. However, the window of opportunity is fast closing, and with it, the ability to deliver within the timeline ahead of us hampered by uncertainty and delays.” (Team Scotland)

The core issue is the Scottish government is hesitant to approve a private-sector-funded bid.

Reid continued,“It would be a travesty if instead of grabbing the opportunity of over £100 million inward investment, we chose to let it go and instead be left needing to find millions elsewhere to fund the essential capital work needed to upgrade public facilities in the coming years, and leave hundreds of Scottish athletes, aspiring and established, without an avenue to compete for Scotland on the international stage.

“A decision over the coming weeks is critical to deliver the Games – we believe the concept is a no brainer.” (Team Scotland)

As a refresher, Victoria, Australia was originally set to host the Games but pulled out of the agreement late last summer due to rising costs.

Victoria had to pay $243 million (AUD $380 million) as a result of withdrawing as the host, a cost that was still much lower than the potential $5 billion ($7 billion AUD) of hosting the Games.