Rutgers Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Rutgers Athletics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women’s swimming & diving has announced its 2023-24 schedule featuring seven meets, including a trio of home dates, matchups with four Big Ten teams and national competitions.

Rutgers will get ready for the 2024-25 season with an intrasquad meet on Oct. 5.

The season officially gets underway with a pair of road dual meets at Miami and Lynn on Oct. 26.

November starts a busy month beginning with a Big Ten match up with Purdue on Nov. 8. The month continues with the annual “Battle For The Cannon Trophy” with Princeton returning “To The Banks” on Nov. 16. The Scarlet Knights divers, meanwhile, will be off to their first invitational traveling to the Buckeye Invite at Ohio State, site of this year’s Big Ten Championships, on Nov. 21-23.

Invitational action continues in December with the swim squad off to the Minnesota Invite on Dec. 4-7, while the diving corps take the boards at home hosting the Rutgers Diving Invite.

December also features national competition with select divers heading to the USA Winter National Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Dec. 8-15 and the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina on Dec. 11-14.

Following the annual training trip prior to the start of the spring semester, the Scarlet Knights will have a trio of meets in final preparations for post-season competition. RU welcomes Villanova on Jan. 25 while the final regular season meet will have the Scarlet Knights host Nebraska and Iowa for two days of Big Ten action on Jan. 31 – Feb. 1. Diving will also be in action down the road at the Princeton Platform Invitational on Feb. 8.

The Big Ten Championships will take place in Columbus, Ohio on the campus of Ohio State on Feb. 19-22.

Scarlet Knights will make one last push for NCAA qualifying cuts at the ECAC Last Chance Meet on Feb. 28 – Mar.23.

Rutgers will play host to the NCAA Zone A Championships with the Scarlet Knight divers looking to qualify for the NCAA Championships at Sonny Werblin on Mar. 10-12.

The NCAA Championships will take place Mar. 19-22 in Federal Way, Washington.