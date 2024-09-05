NCAA Releases 2025 DII Swimming and Diving Qualifying Standards

The qualifying standards for the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships have been released.
The championships are set to be hosted at IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 12-15, 2025.
The time standards in individual events serve more of a motivational purpose than actual time standards. In short, for individual events, swimmers are added in each event until the total cap of athletes is reached. While swimmers with an ‘A’ cut are assured a trip to NCAAs, that cutline always falls somewhere squarely between the ‘A’ standard and the ‘B’ standard.
Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can enter any other event in which they have at least a ‘B’ standard up to the maximum of three individual events.
Last season, Tampa won their first-ever swimming and diving championship, while for the second straight year, Nova Southeastern claimed the women’s title.
Individual Event Standards 2025
|Men’s A Standard
|Men’s B Standard
|Event
|Women’s A Standard
|Women’s B Standard
|19.39
|20.36
|50 Freestyle
|22.63
|23.77
|43.08
|45.23
|100 Freestyle
|49.47
|51.95
|1:35.24
|1:40.00
|200 Freestyle
|1:47.70
|1:53.08
|4:20.64
|4:33.67
|500 Freestyle
|4:50.18
|5:04.69
|9:00.61
|9:27.64
|1000 Freestyle
|9:54.77
|10:24.51
|15:12.03
|15:57.63
|1650 Freestyle
|16:31.17
|17:20.73
|46.32
|48.64
|100 Backstroke
|53.51
|56.18
|1:42.18
|1:47.29
|200 Backstroke
|1:57.00
|2:02.85
|52.69
|55.33
|100 Breaststroke
|1:01.03
|1:04.08
|1:55.12
|2:00.87
|200 Breaststroke
|2:13.06
|2:19.71
|46.26
|48.58
|100 Butterfly
|53.37
|56.04
|1:44.66
|1:49.89
|200 Butterfly
|1:58.97
|2:04.92
|1:45.08
|1:50.34
|200 Individual Medley
|1:59.39
|2:05.36
|3:46.91
|3:58.26
|400 Individual Medley
|4:17.04
|4:29.89
Relay Event Standards 2025
|Men’s A Standard
|Men’s B Standard
|Event
|Women’s A Standard
|Women’s B Standard
|1:18.80
|1:22.68
|200 Freestyle Relay
|1:31.52
|1:35.83
|2:54.54
|3:03.05
|400 Freestyle Relay
|3:19.20
|3:27.43
|6:28.69
|6:49.80
|800 Freestyle Relay
|7:23.22
|7:42.04
|1:25.67
|1:29.71
|200 Medley Relay
|1:40.52
|1:45.30
|3:09.26
|3:17.95
|400 Medley Relay
|3:39.89
|3:49.46
Women’s Diving
|Event
|Points
|Minimum Degree of Difficulty (6 Optional Dives)
|1-Meter Diving
|255
|13.0
|3-Meter Diving
|265
|13.3
|Championship (11 Dives)
|390 (1-Meter)
|N/A
|Championship (11 Dives)
|420 (3-Meter)
|N/A
Men’s Diving
|Event
|Points
|Minimum Degree of Difficulty (6 Optional Dives)
|1-Meter Diving
|285
|14.0
|3-Meter Diving
|295
|15.0
|Championship (11 Dives)
|440 (1-Meter)
|N/A
|Championship (11 Dives)
|460 (3-Meter)
|N/A
SCM CONVERSION FACTORS
|EVENT
|
SCM CONVERSION FACTORS
|400 meters to 500 yards
|1.143
|800 meters to 1000 yards
|1.143
|1500 meters to 1650 yards
|1.003
|All other events
|0.896
ALTITUDE CONVERSIONS
|3000-4,250 FT. ELEVATION
|4,251-6,500 FT. ELEVATION
|
ABOVE 6,500 FT. ELEVATION
|100 Yards/Meters (Individual Events)
|0
|0.1
|0.15
|200 Yards/Meters (Individual Events)
|0.5
|1.2
|1.6
|500 Yards/400 Meters (Individual Events)
|2.5
|5
|7
|1000 yards/800 meters
|6.3
|11.4
|18.5
|1650 yards/1500 meters
|11
|20
|32.5