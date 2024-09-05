NCAA Releases 2025 DII Swimming and Diving Qualifying Standards

The qualifying standards for the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships have been released.

The championships are set to be hosted at IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 12-15, 2025.

The time standards in individual events serve more of a motivational purpose than actual time standards. In short, for individual events, swimmers are added in each event until the total cap of athletes is reached. While swimmers with an ‘A’ cut are assured a trip to NCAAs, that cutline always falls somewhere squarely between the ‘A’ standard and the ‘B’ standard.

Once a swimmer is invited in an individual event, they can enter any other event in which they have at least a ‘B’ standard up to the maximum of three individual events.

Last season, Tampa won their first-ever swimming and diving championship, while for the second straight year, Nova Southeastern claimed the women’s title.

Individual Event Standards 2025

Men’s A Standard Men’s B Standard Event Women’s A Standard Women’s B Standard 19.39 20.36 50 Freestyle 22.63 23.77 43.08 45.23 100 Freestyle 49.47 51.95 1:35.24 1:40.00 200 Freestyle 1:47.70 1:53.08 4:20.64 4:33.67 500 Freestyle 4:50.18 5:04.69 9:00.61 9:27.64 1000 Freestyle 9:54.77 10:24.51 15:12.03 15:57.63 1650 Freestyle 16:31.17 17:20.73 46.32 48.64 100 Backstroke 53.51 56.18 1:42.18 1:47.29 200 Backstroke 1:57.00 2:02.85 52.69 55.33 100 Breaststroke 1:01.03 1:04.08 1:55.12 2:00.87 200 Breaststroke 2:13.06 2:19.71 46.26 48.58 100 Butterfly 53.37 56.04 1:44.66 1:49.89 200 Butterfly 1:58.97 2:04.92 1:45.08 1:50.34 200 Individual Medley 1:59.39 2:05.36 3:46.91 3:58.26 400 Individual Medley 4:17.04 4:29.89

Relay Event Standards 2025

Men’s A Standard Men’s B Standard Event Women’s A Standard Women’s B Standard 1:18.80 1:22.68 200 Freestyle Relay 1:31.52 1:35.83 2:54.54 3:03.05 400 Freestyle Relay 3:19.20 3:27.43 6:28.69 6:49.80 800 Freestyle Relay 7:23.22 7:42.04 1:25.67 1:29.71 200 Medley Relay 1:40.52 1:45.30 3:09.26 3:17.95 400 Medley Relay 3:39.89 3:49.46

Women’s Diving

Event Points Minimum Degree of Difficulty (6 Optional Dives) 1-Meter Diving 255 13.0 3-Meter Diving 265 13.3 Championship (11 Dives) 390 (1-Meter) N/A Championship (11 Dives) 420 (3-Meter) N/A Men’s Diving

Event Points Minimum Degree of Difficulty (6 Optional Dives) 1-Meter Diving 285 14.0 3-Meter Diving 295 15.0 Championship (11 Dives) 440 (1-Meter) N/A Championship (11 Dives) 460 (3-Meter) N/A

SCM CONVERSION FACTORS

EVENT SCM CONVERSION FACTORS 400 meters to 500 yards 1.143 800 meters to 1000 yards 1.143 1500 meters to 1650 yards 1.003 All other events 0.896

ALTITUDE CONVERSIONS