Bethany Galat At Energy For Swim: “I Did Not Expect To Win”

2017 ENERGY FOR SWIM!

The 2017 Energy for Swim! meet in Rome, Italy has concluded, with Team Energy Standard taking the overall team title ahead of 2nd place Team USA. Team Italy wound up 3rd, with Team Australia in 4th. You can read all about the results of this unique two-day event here, while also getting a glimpse into the minds of the stars who were there via the quotes gathered below.

All quotes courtesy of Italian Swimming Federation.

Cate Campbell, Team Australia, 2nd place in 100m freestyle in 53.56 – “I’m very happy of my time, is my best on this season. The event is amazing: it is a great promotion for swim.”

Nicolo Martinenghi, Team Italy, 3rd place in 50m breaststroke in 27.08 – “It is a perfect evening to race, I am excited. I am using to training in morning, not in evening with this audience.”

Leah Smith, Team USA, 1st place in 400m freestyle in 4:04.58 – “My time is great. I love racing here in the Swimming stadium of Rome. I hope there will be others event like this.”

Mykhaylo Romanchuk, Team Energy Standard, 2nd place in 400m freestyle in 3:45.58 – “I did my personal best and the national record. I can’t believe it. This evening is really magic for me.”

Bethany Galat, Team USA, 1st place in 200m breaststroke in 2:25.27 – “I did not expect to win. I am grateful to been invited here, Rome is a wonderful city and racing here is awesome.”

Nathan Adrian, Team USA, 1st place in men’s skins 50m freestyle – “The skin race is very fierce. It is one of the most beautiful events where I have competed and this is the most beautiful city in world.”