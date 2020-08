Best Images from the 2020 Settecolli Trophy (PHOTO VAULT)

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

The 2020 Settecolli Trophy, which for the first time doubled as the Italian National Championship meet, ended in Rome on Thursday with some great performances by Italian swimmers. The event was held behind closed doors and without spectators to comply with the rules in force in Italy on social distancing.

We have collected the most beautiful images, taken by the Italian photo agency Deepbluemedia.

DAY 1

DAY 2

day 3