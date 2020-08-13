World Champ Regan Smith Explains Taking Gap Year: GMM presented by SwimOutlet

Two-time World Champion and three-time World record holder Regan Smith is shouldering her way through the pandemic remaining positive. She even swam a 52 100 yard fly and a 1:54 200 yard fly during an intrasquad meet at her club, Riptide, July 24th 2020. Considering she raced in a practice suit and dropped those swims in the morning, that’s promising.

In this GMM takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast, the big news is Regan’s recent announcement to take a gap year from college. Regan opens up about her decision. She clearly wanted to go to Stanford this fall, but with the recent announcement that the PAC 12 is postponing all fall sports, Regan’s looking like a prophet.

Regan gets her swim nerd cap on in this episode. We cover a lot of topics, and I selfishly dive deep on butterfly. We talk about backstroke, but after her 100-200 LCM butterfly swims at the Pro Swim Series early this year, I wanted to get inside her head a bit about butterfly.

Regan said she would come back on the show again. If you have questions, share them here.

Follow Regan Smith on Instagram here (@ReganSmith4).

Follow Gold Medal Mel Stewart on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.