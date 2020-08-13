2020 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- Tuesday, August 11th – Thursday, August 13th
- Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
We’re entering the final day of competition at this 2020 Sette Colli, which has been one thrilling string of races here in Rome.
We saw a World Junior Record go down yesterday, courtesy of 15-year-old Benedetta Pilato in the women’s 50m breast, as well as national records bite the dust in the form of Lisa Mamie‘s (SUI) 100m breast and Valentine Dumont‘s (BEL) 400m free.
We’ve also been treated to National Age Records by World Junior Championships finalist Mewen Tomac (FRA), European Junior champion Giulia Salin (GER), and more.
On today’s plate, we’re set to see Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini race the 200m free, as well as Germany’s 2015 world champion in the 200m breast Marco Koch dive into the pool in that event.
We’ll also see one of Italy’s best-ever take to the pool, with reigning 1500m freestyle Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri entered in his specialty event slated for the end of the session.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 1:55.05 2012
Italian Record – Matteo Restivo, 1:56.29 2018
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:06.87 2019
Italian Record – Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:05.72 2019
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Andrii Govorov (UKR), 22.27 2018
Italian Record – Piero Codia, 23.21 2013
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Sara Isakovic (SLO), 2:07.05 2008
Italian Record – Caterina Giacchetti, 2:06.50 2009
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Marco Koch (GER), 2:07.96 2019
Italian Record – Loris Facci, 2:08.50 2009
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.72 2018
Italian Record – Ilaria Scarcella, 2:23.32 2009
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 1:46.78 2016
Italian Record – Filippo Megli, 1:45.67 2019
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.55 2016
Italian Record – Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98 2009
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:57.11 20
Italian Record – Alessio Boggiatto, 1:58.33 2009
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:08.28 2019
Italian Record – Ilaria Cusinato, 2:10.25 2018
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:49.06 2017
Italian Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 14:34.04 2016
