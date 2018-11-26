Ben Higson, Niamh Coyne Honored At 2018 Swim Ireland Awards

Swim Ireland recognized its best of the best at its 7th annual awards ceremony held on November 24th. Celebrating and honoring the fantastic work and outstanding accomplishments of its athletes, coaches and volunteers throughout the year, the awards service also inducted six individuals into the Swim Ireland Hall of Fame.

23-year-old diver Oliver Dingley came away with the Performance Athlete of the Year award. Dingley finished 7th at the Diving World Cup in June, securing his place in the Diving World Series, an exclusive competition reserved for only the top 8 divers in the world.

The Performance Pathway Swimmer of the Year award was bestowed upon Niamh Coyne, the Youth Olympic Games 100m breaststroke silver medalist who earned Ireland’s only swimming medal in Buenos Aires.

Ben Higsoncoach of Coyne at the National Centre Dublin, earned the Performance Pathway Coach of the Year award at the ceremony.

 

Club of the Year Templeogue SC  
 
Connacht Club of the Year Claremorris SC  
Leinster Club of the Year Templeogue SC  
Munster Club of the Year Killarney SC  
Ulster Club of the Year Ards SC  
 
Performance Athlete of the Year Oliver Dingley National Centre Dublin
Para Swimmer of the Year Ellen Keane NAC SC
Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year (Swimming) Niamh Coyne National Centre Dublin
Performance Pathway Athlete of the Year (Diving) Tanya Watson  
Performance Coach of the Year Dave Malone NAC SC
Performance Pathway Coach of the Year Ben Higson National Centre Dublin
Team Coach of the Year Davy Johnston Ards SC
 
Club Volunteer of the Year (Connacht) Tracy Boland Galway SC
Club Volunteer of the Year (Leinster) Louise Doyle Barracuda SC
Club Volunteer of the Year (Munster) Catriona McDonnell Ennis sC
Club Volunteer of the Year (Ulster) Trevor Reid Ards SC
National Volunteer of the Year Mary Power & Nicola Emmet Byrne Shamrock Diving
Open Water Swimmer of the Year Charlotte Reid Aer Lingus Masters
Masters Outstanding Achievement Award Helen O’Leary NAC Masters
Outstanding Contribution to Water Polo Gerry O’Neill Cathal Brugha WPC
 
President’s Award Tim O’Connell Kingdom SC
Mike O’Connell Kingdom SC
Hall of Fame Wally Clarke  
John Kenny  
Aisling O’Leary  
Ann Ball  
Brenda McGrory  
Christine Fulcher

