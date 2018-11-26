Ben Higson, Niamh Coyne Honored At 2018 Swim Ireland Awards

Swim Ireland recognized its best of the best at its 7th annual awards ceremony held on November 24th. Celebrating and honoring the fantastic work and outstanding accomplishments of its athletes, coaches and volunteers throughout the year, the awards service also inducted six individuals into the Swim Ireland Hall of Fame.

23-year-old diver Oliver Dingley came away with the Performance Athlete of the Year award. Dingley finished 7th at the Diving World Cup in June, securing his place in the Diving World Series, an exclusive competition reserved for only the top 8 divers in the world.

The Performance Pathway Swimmer of the Year award was bestowed upon Niamh Coyne, the Youth Olympic Games 100m breaststroke silver medalist who earned Ireland’s only swimming medal in Buenos Aires.

Ben Higson, coach of Coyne at the National Centre Dublin, earned the Performance Pathway Coach of the Year award at the ceremony.