Bellingham Bay Swim Team’s Yanran Le Commits to Columbia

Yanran Le of Bellingham, Washington has made a verbal commitment to the application process at Columbia University.*

Le is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Squalicum High School and Bellingham Bay Swim Team who chose Columbia because she, “…instantly fell in love with the campus and felt at home. I also loved the fast pace of the city.”

Le represented Squalicum High School at the 2016 WIAA 3A Girls State Swim & Dive Championships last November, where she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:03.87) and placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:08.17). The previous year she won the 2A state title in the 100 breast (1:04.68) and was runner-up in the IM (2:11.02).

In club swimming, Le had a successful junior year season. After competing at Winter Juniors West in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM, she capped her short course season with new PBs in the 50/100 free and 100/200 breast at Federal Way Sectionals. She also updated many of her LCM times throughout the summer.

100 breast SCY: 1:03.05

100 breast LCM: 1:13.78

200 breast SCY: 2:18.83

200 breast LCM: 2:42.02

Le added, “Coach Diana, Coach Demerae, and the team have been incredibly welcoming and supportive. Can’t wait to be a Lion in the Big Apple!”

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process.

