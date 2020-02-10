Backstroker Alex Gonzalez from SwimAtlanta Commits to Iowa (2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Gonzalez, who trains at the SwimAtlanta Lawrenceville site, has committed to swim for the University of Iowa. A relatively-late commit in the class of 2020, Gonzalez is a high school senior who committed last week just days before racing at the Georgia High School 6A-7A State Championship meet.

Gonzalez’s stock has risen quickly during his senior season. He entered the year with lifetime bests of 50.5 in the 100 back and 1:52.1 in the 200 back. At the Winter Junior – East Championships in Atlanta in December, he improved those times to 49.2 and 1:48.3, respectively. He also, for example, knocked a second off his best time in the 200 free.

At last weekend’s Georgia State Championship meet, he finished 2nd in the 100 back (49.87) and 4th in the 200 free (1:41.60). This marked the 3rd-straight season in which he qualified for the A final of the 100 back.

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:40.74

100 back – 49.25

200 back – 1:48.36

100 fly – 53.36

200 IM – 1:57.17

The Iowa men are having a breakthrough season this year in many groups. That includes the men’s backstrokers, where 3 swimmers have climbed the ranks in the school’s all-time top 10 in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. That includes John Colin (48.19/1:45.63), Anze Fers Erzen (48.55/1:42.64), and Ryan Purdy (48.62/1:44.64). Erzen now ranks 3rd all-time in school history in the event.

Also in the class of 2020 for Iowa are sprint freestyler/butterflier Seth Miller, middle distance freestyler/backstroker/IMer Hurricane Harris, IM’er and Daniel Young, breaststroker Charlie Feller, sprinter DJ Rogers, and backstroker Aidan Lohr. Lohr’s best times are 48.4 and 1:48.75 in the 100 and 200 back.

