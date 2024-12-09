Australian Rookies Given Gold Caps On Eve of Short Course World Championships

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Australia’s newly minted Dolphins today received their gold caps in front of the full team and special guest Australian Ambassador Ian Biggs ahead of the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mr Biggs, who represents the Australian Government in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia, and his wife Dr Christine Biggs OAM saw nine rookies and the team receive their competition caps.

Following a team lunch, Joshua Collett (Dolphin #860), Bella Grant (Dolphin #861), Milla Jansen (Dolphin #862), Tara Kinder (Dolphin #863), Tiana Kritzinger (Dolphin #864), Lily Price (Dolphin #865), Enoch Robb (Dolphin #866), Ed Sommerville (Dolphin #867) and Harrison Turner (Dolphin #868) received their gold caps along with the rest of the 24-member team.

Since 2012, the Dolphins have made the gold cap sacrosanct for open teams and today’s presentation included a motivational poem from esteemed Dolphin and four-time Olympian Bronte Campbell.

The short and sweet action from the championships takes place from December 10-15 at Budapest’s Duna Arena – marking the first time Hungary has hosted the event in a 25m pool.

The Dolphins boast several Paris Olympians on their short course roster including Isaac Cooper who boasts one of the busiest programs of the meet.

Cooper is priming himself to claim the 50m backstroke and freestyle double starting tomorrow, Tuesday December 10.

The 20-year-old is the current World 50m Long Course champion from his title win in Doha this year and is also boasts the best time of the season having clocked 22.58 during the World Cup leg in Shanghai.

In addition to Cooper in the men’s 50m backstroke and free, must watch events include:

Women’s 400m freestyle: Paris gold medallist Lani Pallister was a force two years ago in Melbourne and is in red hot form coming into this meet. Pallister, who will open her Budapest campaign tomorrow in the women’s 400m free, is the fastest entrant but will face stiff competition from Canada’s teen sensation Summer McIntosh.

Women's 400m freestyle: Paris gold medallist Lani Pallister was a force two years ago in Melbourne and is in red hot form coming into this meet. Pallister, who will open her Budapest campaign tomorrow in the women's 400m free, is the fastest entrant but will face stiff competition from Canada's teen sensation Summer McIntosh.

Men's 200m freestyle: Paris relay bronze medallist Max Giuliani and Ed Sommerville are ranked fourth and first respectively entering heats and it will be worth the six day wait to see these two hit the water. Queensland Sommerville recovered from a dislocated shoulder to set a new Australian record in September to secure his ticket to Budapest – his 1:40.64 made him the sixth fastest man in history.

Women's 100m backstroke: There is no cooler customer than Iona Anderson. The West Australian won't be rattled by eight-time Olympic medallist and world record holder Regan Smith and Anderson has the second fastest qualifying time with 55.79.

Women's 50m freestyle: Milla Jansen, who turned 18 during staging camp in Slovakia, is a key player in the Dolphins rejuvenation of 100m stocks given the five-ring retirements of Emma McKeon and Campbell Sisters Cate and Bronte. She won gold at Junior Pan Pacs and now the rookies will take her first step on the senior stage.

Men's 400m freestyle: Paris silver medallist Elijah Winnington is a born racer. The dual Olympian won his long course World Championship title here in Budapest two years ago.

Watch all the action live and free with heat sessions from 7pm AEDT daily, and final sessions from 3:30am on Nine AEDT.