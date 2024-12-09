Spectrum Aquatics Unveils New Blackfoot III Wall Mounted Thermal Pool Cover Reel System

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner.

Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore company, is excited to introduce the new Blackfoot III Wall Mounted Semi-Automatic Thermal Pool Cover Storage Reel System. Designed to save deck space, the Blackfoot III is crafted from electropolished 304L stainless steel and is meticulously designed to provide robust support for wet covers. Blackfoot III is equipped with a remote control for seamless deployment and retrieval of pool covers. The electronics are securely housed in a watertight NEMA 4 enclosure, ensuring a dependable operation and a prolonged lifespan. While standard units are available, custom options can be tailored to meet specific requirements.

Key features of Blackfoot III:

Conserves pool deck space

Remote Control

Electronics contained in a watertight enclosure

Stainless steel construction electro-polished and passivated to resist corrosion

Crank extensions available

“We are thrilled to announce a powerful addition to our pool reel lineup,” stated Nabil Khaled, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “The Blackfoot III takes our pool reel offerings to the next level with its semi-automatic system for easy deploying and retracting pool covers. This product will undoubtedly benefit any aquatic facility.”

About Spectrum Aquatics: Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore company, has been meeting and beating aquatics industry standards for more than 49 years. Spectrum has an established reputation for manufacturing and distributing a broad array of quality products used in the construction and operation of commercial swimming pools and spas. Learn more at www.spectrumproducts.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

Swimming news is courtesy of Spectrum, a SwimSwam partner.