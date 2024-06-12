Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aussie Swimming Legends Feature In Celebrity Relay At Olympic Trials

Comments: 1

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Some of Australian swimming’s most prominent figures featured in a celebrity relay to conclude the third night of racing from the 2024 Olympic Trials in Brisbane.

The 6×50 freestyle relay was, by all accounts, a chaotic scene with nearly 50 celebrities on pool deck simultaneously and some teams seemingly switching their relay order up until the last minute.

Australian swimming legend Dawn Fraser was the honorary starter of the race, as the eight-time Olympic medalist has been on hand all week, supporting her god daughter, Lani Pallister, who qualified for her first Olympic team on Monday in the women’s 400 freestyle.

In terms of former swimmers, Susie O’NeillJodie HenryMelanie SchlangerKai Hurst, Mack Horton, David McKeonAlice MillsJessicah Schipper and Brenton Rickard were all competing in the race, with Hurst leading off and Rickard anchoring the victorious “Team Hurst” in a time of 2:48.89.

The presence of the former swimming greats was obvious when looking at the results, with six athletes splitting under 25 seconds—something no regular celebrity could muster.

Nine Network television anchor Karl Stefanovic and former rugby star Johnathan Thurston were the two biggest non-swimmer celebrities in action. Jockey Michelle Payne and another rugby player, Sam Thaiday, were also in the event.

“I’m pretty cooked at the moment,” Thurston said post-race, according to The Brisbane Times. “Only 50 metres, and that’s all I had in me too.”

You can watch the relay here.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmer
8 minutes ago

Did any of the women split under 25???

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!