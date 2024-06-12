Japan’s Daiya Seto Has 400 IM Added To Paris 2024 Olympic Schedule

Japan was one of the first nations to hold its 2024 Olympic Trials, with its week-long affair taking place in March of this year.

The Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) released its 27-strong Games roster shortly after the meet concluded, with the lineup consisting of teenagers, veterans and several athletes in between.

One of the veterans representing Japan in Paris just weeks from now is Daiya Seto, the 30-year-old seeking to land on the Olympic podium once again after earning bronze in the 400m IM at the 2016 Games in Rio.

At this year’s Olympic Trials, Seto nailed Paris qualification in the men’s 200m IM, registering a time of 1:56.87.

However, Seto fell short in the 400m IM. His Trials time of 4:10.84 not only finished in 2nd place behind winner Tomoyuki Matsushita (4:10.04) but it also missed the JASF-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 4:10.63.

Flash forward to the following month, however, and Seto indeed dipped under the OQT with a time of 4:10.44 posted at the Australian Open Championships in April. He participated in the Championships as he and countrymate Rikako Ikee have been training with Michael Bohl’s Griffith squad in Australia since last fall.

Seto’s improved time and the fact that he logged 4:09.41 for bronze at last year’s World Championships has led the JASF to add the 400m IM to his Olympic lineup.

JASF chairman Takayuki Umehara stated on the event determination, “We mainly focused on events selected at the qualifying tournament. But, if we determined it is better to compete in events in which the athlete has surpassed the qualification time, we consulted with the national team coach and entered them.” (Daily Japan)

From Seto’s perspective, the versatile ace recently said he’s in a good place both mentally and physically.

He said this week, “My condition and mental state are improving as we get closer to the actual event [Paris 2024]. I’m excited.”

Seto reportedly has slimmed down and has lost nearly 10 kg (22 lbs) during his time down under, a condition which he says makes it easier to control his body. (Kyodo News)