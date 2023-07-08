Aussie Olympic Medalist Emily Seebohm Announces Pregnancy

Multi-Olympic medalist Emily Seebohm of Australia has revealed that she and partner Ryan Gallagher are expecting their first child.

‘We’ve had a little bump in the road’, is how 31-year-old Seebohm announced the news on social media, including a short video of her and Gallagher celebrating the news. The baby is due to arrive this September.

The pair have been engaged since March of this year after having starred together on the reality television series The Challenge: Australia.

Seebohm hasn’t competed in swimming since the 2020 Olympic Games where she earned a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke. There in Tokyo, she was also a prelims member of the Australian women’s gold medal-winning medley relay squad.

Seebohm has been a mainstay on the Aussie green and gold national team, having represented Australia at the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. Over the course of those competitions, she’s amassed 3 Olympic relay gold medals among her 7 total Olympic medals. She is also a 5-time World Champion and 7-time Commonwealth Games Champion.

Some speculated Seebohm may make a run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the star even hinted at the possibility early last year.

“I was 100 percent going to retire after this Olympics,” Seebohm said. “And then, it’s kind of like being in a grand final from what I imagine. It’s just so high energy and you go out on a high, and its like ‘I kind of don’t want to leave now’.

“Tokyo was such a high but it’s a burning thing in my head — can I go better?” (News.com.AU)

However, with her baby due in September and the Australian Trials most likely set for June 2024, a 5th Olympic Games appearance at this point seems highly unlikely.