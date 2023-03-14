From Gold to Diamond, Emily Seebohm Announces Engagement to Co-Star Ryan Gallagher

Australian Olympian Emily Seebohm announced her engagement to The Challenge: Australia co-star Ryan Gallagher on Instagram on Monday.

Gallagher proposed to Seebohm at a dam on his family’s farm outside of Goulburn, NSW. In an interview with Woman’s Day, Gallagher said, “I thought it was the right spot to do it– she loves the horses and she often swims in the dam.”

The engagement comes just three months after the pair first announced their relationship on Instagram, shortly after completing filming on The Challenge: Australia. Gallagher and Seebohm discovered their connection while filming together but kept it under wraps until filming was complete. Seebohm shares in an interview with Woman’s Day, “We knew by the last week that we had feelings there.” She felt that she “had to make a decision” for herself, and when she got home, made the difficult choice to end it with her boyfriend.

Seebohm hasn’t competed in swimming since the 2020 Tokyo Games where she earned a bronze medal in the 200 meter backstroke and was part of Australia’s gold medal medley relay team. She has competed for Australia at the past four Olympic Games, earning three Olympic relay gold medals and 7 total Olympic medals. She is also a 5-time World Champion and 7-time Commonwealth Games Champion.

Since Tokyo, she has competed in multiple reality TV shows such as The Challenge: Australia, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and Australia’s Ninja Warrior. She first began starring in reality television “to show people that [she’s] not just a swimmer.”

Gallagher has also participated in his share of reality TV shows, including The Challenge: Australia, Married at First Sight and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. He began a career as a comedian in 2020.

The couple is planning a wedding on the Gold coast within the next year or two.