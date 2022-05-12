At Least 44% Of 2019 World Champions Won’t Return To 2022 Worlds

Heading into major international swimming competitions, there are usually at least a couple of contenders for the gold medal in each event. It’s not often that we see a Ledecky-in-the-1500 or Dressel-in-the-anything-he-swims type of “locks” for a gold medal.

That means that from year to year it’s common to see the gold medalist in a particular event go from one swimmer to another. For example, in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021, the women’s 50 freestyle champion was a different woman (Pernille Blume, Sarah Sjostrom, Simone Manuel, and Emma McKeon, respectively).

While the turnover in title-winners is not a rarity, we usually see a solid number of gold medalists from the most recent major international meet attempt to defend their title by racing at the next meet. For example, only 4 world champions from 2019 were absent from an event they won gold in Gwangju: Sun Yang (200/400 free), Simone Manuel (100 freestyle), Regan Smith (200 backstroke), and Yuliya Efimova (200 breaststroke).

While Yang was absent from the Tokyo Games altogether, Manuel, Smith, and Efimova all raced at the 2020 Olympics in different events.

Camille Lacourt (50 backstroke) and Emily Seebohm (200 backstroke) were the only 2017 World Champions who didn’t race the event they won 2 years later at 2019 Worlds.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the number of reigning Olympic and world champions who won’t even be entered to race their gold medal event has risen. Champions from 10 Tokyo 2020 podiums and 15 2019 World Championships podiums will be absent from the event this year.

Reigning Olympic Champions Who Will Be Absent At 2022 World Championships:

Reigning World Champions Who Will Be Absent At 2022 World Championships:

There are a total of 34 individual events at World Championships; 17 men’s and 17 women’s. 28 of those are Olympic events. That means that at this year’s World Championships, 36% (10/28) of the Olympic events will not feature the reigning Olympic champion and 44% (15/34) of events will not feature the reigning world champion.

While these represent the minimum percentages of non-returners, those numbers might rise if other recent champions drop out.