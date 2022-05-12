Michigan Announces Five-Year Contract Extension For Head Coach Mike Bottom

The University of Michigan has announced a five-year contract extension for head coach Mike Bottom, keeping the long-tenured coach in Ann Arbor through the 2026-27 season.

Bottom has been the head coach of the men’s swimming & diving program at Michigan for the last 13 years, and has also led the women’s program for the last eight seasons beginning in 2013.

“I am thrilled to extend Mike’s leadership of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs well into the future,” said Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel. “Mike is passionate about this university, the sport of swimming and diving, and his student-athletes, and I look forward to his continued enthusiasm and guidance of our combined programs.”

During his time with the Wolverines, Bottom has coached the men’s team to eight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships, highlighted by winning the national title in 2013.

He also helped propel the women’s team to three straight Big Ten Championship titles from 2016 to 2018, the program’s first conference three-peat since 1996-98.

“I would like to thank Warde Manuel for continuing to have faith in me and my staff to lead this great program,” said Bottom.

“As I enter this multi-year agreement as the head coach for the Swim and Dive program, I recall what I learned when I started here; that in order to win championships you have to have the support of many people pushing in the same direction. I look forward to leading those who are here and those who choose to join us in the future. Those who stay will be champions! Go Blue!”

Bottom is a six-time winner of the Big Ten Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, earning five straight titles from 2011 to 2015 and then adding another in 2020. He was also named CSCAA Coach of the Year in 2013.

Bottom has also coached more than a dozen Olympians over the course of his career, most recently Canadian Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil.