Michigan Announces Five-Year Contract Extension For Head Coach Mike Bottom

The University of Michigan has announced a five-year contract extension for head coach Mike Bottom, keeping the long-tenured coach in Ann Arbor through the 2026-27 season.
Bottom has been the head coach of the men’s swimming & diving program at Michigan for the last 13 years, and has also led the women’s program for the last eight seasons beginning in 2013.
“I am thrilled to extend Mike’s leadership of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs well into the future,” said Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel. “Mike is passionate about this university, the sport of swimming and diving, and his student-athletes, and I look forward to his continued enthusiasm and guidance of our combined programs.”
During his time with the Wolverines, Bottom has coached the men’s team to eight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships, highlighted by winning the national title in 2013.
He also helped propel the women’s team to three straight Big Ten Championship titles from 2016 to 2018, the program’s first conference three-peat since 1996-98.
“I would like to thank Warde Manuel for continuing to have faith in me and my staff to lead this great program,” said Bottom.
“As I enter this multi-year agreement as the head coach for the Swim and Dive program, I recall what I learned when I started here; that in order to win championships you have to have the support of many people pushing in the same direction. I look forward to leading those who are here and those who choose to join us in the future. Those who stay will be champions! Go Blue!”
Mike Bottom has signed a five-year extension!
Click the link below to read more!
⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/gXWejwVCrh#GoBlue 〽️
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) May 12, 2022
Bottom is a six-time winner of the Big Ten Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, earning five straight titles from 2011 to 2015 and then adding another in 2020. He was also named CSCAA Coach of the Year in 2013.
Bottom has also coached more than a dozen Olympians over the course of his career, most recently Canadian Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil.
I don’t get the incentive to do this from the AD’s perspective. Bottom clearly has no intention of taking another job and after this year he’d be unlikely to get a similarly prestigious job elsewhere. Why extend now rather than giving him a year to prove this one was a blip?
102-8-1 record
2013 National Championship
9 B1G Championships, including last year
Proven track record of success.
Yes, but he’s lost the armchair heroes in the Swimswam comment section.
The majority of Big10 school’s, past and present, continue to show daft complacency with coaching decisions like this. Wisco, NU, and OSU made big changes, and their teams have reaped the rewards. Indiana has a good squad, but their staff is also not the most reputable. They’ve coached a lot of great swimmers, but their personalities will catch up to them. It always does.
MN, Purdue, PSU have been sliding for close to a decade. They’ve been stagnant with their coaching staff’s. Iowa and Mich St underperformed for years, kept their staff, and got cut.
There seems to be a little bit of a pattern.
Disbelief.
Given that this program has been very successful over the years, I wonder what happened this year? Seems weird to me.
Getting out my popcorn
theyre dumber than i thought
We know Patrick Callan is happy with this news