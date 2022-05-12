Renowned Swim Coach and NCAA Champion Dick Fadgen Dies at 86

Richard Dennis “Dick” Fadgen died in his home on May 7, 2022 after a battle with cancer. He was 86 years old.

Fadgen was born in Rhode Island, where he began his swimming career at the Woonsocket YMCA. He then went on to have an impressive AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) career while competing for LaSalle Academy. At LaSalle he was named to the national high school All-American team in breaststroke and individual medley from 1952-1954. In 1954 he was a member of the U.S. All-Star team, competing in Japan, Mexico, and Guatemala. After high school, he went on to compete collegiately at North Carolina State University.

At NC State, Fadgen was a six-time All-American, graduating in 1958. In 1956, Fadgen became the first swimmer in program history to win two events at NCAAs, placing first in both the 200 breast and 200 fly to help lead the Wolfpack to their second consecutive top-5 finish. Fadgen also won eight ACC championships for the Wolfpack, including three-peats in both the 200 fly and 200 breast from 1956 to 1958.

In 1956, Fadgen narrowly missed qualifying for the Olympic Games, finishing second in the 200 breaststroke by one-tenth of a second behind winner Robert Hughes (2:44.4) at the Olympic Trials. While Fadgen was not selected to compete, he was officially listed as an alternate for the Games which took place in Melbourne. In the prelims of trials, he set an American record in the 200 breast, going 2:44.0.

Fadgen traveled extensively as a national team member, including participating in the 1955 Pan American Games. In 1954, during a meet at Yale University, he broke the world record in the 220-yard breaststroke. Later, Fadgen became an accomplished triathlete, never allowing himself to venture too far from the water.

In addition to his impressive swimming career, Fadgen leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a coach and mentor. He began teaching at the University of Memphis in 1963, where he remained for over 30 years. He coached swimming for several decades, beginning at Appalachian State.

In 1970, Fadgen founded the University of Memphis’s first varsity swimming program. After the program was discontinued in the 90s, it was renamed Memphis Tiger Swimming. The program lives on as the oldest USA swim club in the city.

In 1983, Fadgen was inducted into the Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame. Five years later, he was also inducted into the North Carolina Swimming Hall of Fame as part of the class of 1988. He has received several other honors, including being selected as the AAU’s Outstanding Swim Coach in the southeast United States in 1978. The Southeastern Swimming LSC named a prestigious award after him- the Dick Fadgen Senior Coach of the Year Award– which is presented to an outstanding coach annually.

Memphis is planning to name the new pool at the Mike Rose Aquatics Center in Fadgen’s honor.

Fadgen’s wife of 58 years, Polly, died in 2018. He is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Fadgen’s obituary can be found here. Memorial Services for Dick Fadgen will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. Interment will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.