UNC Asheville Announces 2022 Swimming & Diving Recruiting Class

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Coming off its most successful season in program history, the UNC Asheville swimming & diving team announced its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday. Overall, Head Coach Elizabeth Lykins and her staff have signed eight newcomers that’ll join the program this fall. The eight newcomers are Beatrice Cocconcelli (Bologna, Italy), Gracelyn Cox (Katy, Texas), Kindal Culpepper (Sumner, Ga.), Haley Fein (Prosper, Texas), Ava Kilpatrick (Hendersonville, N.C.), Anna Kulniszewski (Ocala, Fla.), Anna Marcotti (Pordenone, Italy), Tess Peny (Haymarket, Va.).

“Our staff has worked very hard to secure these incredible signees for the UNC Asheville Class of 2026,” Lykins said of the newest group of Bulldogs. “First and foremost, these eight women are incredible people and outstanding students who will attend UNC Asheville and have the opportunity for a first-rate academic and athletic experience. In the pool and on the boards, we need to replace a few graduating events and enhance other races to allow more variety and depth within our team. This incoming class will be a force within the Conference and is sure to assist in our overall team goals. We look forward to everyone’s arrival on campus in August 2022.”

“We are excited to add two divers to our team next year,” said Head Diving Coach Matthew Macon . “Haley and Kindal will bring consistency and provide depth to the dive squad. They not only make our diving more competitive but our entire program more competitive at the next level.”

Beatrice Cocconcelli – IM/Free/Breaststroke – Bologna, Italy

200 IM 400 IM 100 Free 200 Free 400 Free 100 Breast 200 Breast 2:18.30** 4:59.18** 59.14* 2:07.03* 4:29.53* 1:13.25** 2:35.83**

**Denotes SCM time

* Denotes LCM time

Why UNC Asheville – “I thought UNCA was the best decision for me because of the good impression both student-athletes and coaches made on me,” said Cocconcelli. “They seemed really friendly and enthusiastic about me. Moreover, I’m really interested in environmental science, and the location is great to do outdoor fieldwork studies. I can’t wait to get to Asheville!”

Gracelyn Cox – Breaststroke/IM – Katy, Texas

100 Breast 200 Breast 200 IM 400 IM 1:04.83 2:21.22 2:09.13 4:35.96

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose Asheville because it felt like home,” Cox said. “From the vibe of the city itself, to the wonderful teammates I met, and am looking forward to meeting. Not only did I feel like a part of a family, I felt like I would be accepted and included in everything on campus. I loved the coaches as well, their spirits and style of coaching really makes me excited!”

Kindal Culpepper – Diver – Sumner, Ga.

1M (10 dives) 3M (10 dives) 256.65 295.85

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose Asheville because of the small, beautiful campus and the team atmosphere is like a big family,” said Culpepper.

Haley Fein – Diver – Prosper, Texas

1M (11 dives) 3M (6 dives) 339.45 205.4

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNCA because it felt like a family,” Fein said. “I felt the love the minute I stepped on campus and I knew the minute I left that’s where I wanted to spend my next four years!”

Ava Kilpatrick – Free/Backstroke – Hendersonville, N.C.

50 Free 100 Free 200 Free 100 Back 200 Back 24.14 52.31 1:53.68 58.40 2:08.82

Why UNC Asheville – “I loved the team atmosphere and coaches,” said Kilpatrick. “I also grew up in this area and I love everything about it!”

Anna Kulniszewski – Free/Fly – Ocala, Fla.

200 Free 500 Free 1000 Free 1650 Free 200 Fly 1:55.44 5:01.23 10:20.88 17:17.02 2:09.57

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the beautiful campus, but most importantly because of the team atmosphere and how the coaches and swimmers bond with each other,” Kulniszewski said.

Anna Marcotti – Free – Pordenone, Italy

50 Free 100 Free 200 Free 400 Free 26.30** 56.65** 2:03.20** 4:21.32**

**Denotes SCM time

Why UNC Asheville – “I decided to choose UNC Asheville because from the first moment I spoke with them, the coaches and staff were very nice and helpful,” said Marcotti. “I also loved the friendly spirit of the team and wonderful campus!”

Tess Peny – Fly/IM – Haymarket, Va.

100 Fly 200 Fly 200 IM 400 IM 57.13 2:06.25 2:07.67 4:32.68

Why UNC Asheville – “I chose UNC Asheville because of the coaches, team environment, and the smaller campus,” Peny said.