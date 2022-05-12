Competitor: On Deck At The World Trials

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

As the Official Lane Provider for USA Swimming, Competitor was proud to once again have our lane lines in place for the Phillips 66 International Team Trials held April 26-30, 2022

The World Team Trials served as a selection meet to qualify for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii. The meet was held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

“It truly makes a statement when you see our lanes at elite-level competitions, “ notes Competitor President, Brad Underwood. “We take great pride in making sure coaches and swimmers have the best lanes by their side at the USA Swimming meets.”

We are also excited that the lane lines used at the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials will be donated to clubs in need of lane lines across the country through the “Competitor in the Community” program. “This program is a small way that Competitor gives back to communities and the sport of swimming,” says Competitor Vice President Kristen Linehan Omli.

As the leader in racing lane technology, Competitor lane lines have been used in 10 of the past 14 Olympic Games. Each lane line is made with flow-through technology that eliminates dead spots and water bounce-back. We have been a proud supporter of USA Swimming since 2014 and will continue to serve as the Official Lane Provider for USA Swimming through 2025.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.