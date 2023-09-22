ASCA, Frank Busch Join Forces To Support Clubs, Empower Coaches

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

ASCA is proud to announce the hiring of former USA Swimming National Team Director and legendary Coach Frank Busch to lead a new Club Success Initiative for ASCA aimed at supporting clubs and empowering coaches.

The ASCA Club Success Initiative, designed by Coach Busch, is a comprehensive program designed to empower and inspire swim clubs and their coaches to realize their potential and achieve a higher level of success. With a focus on Coach Busch’s four essential pillars, this initiative aims to provide clubs with the knowledge, resources, and support necessary to thrive not only in the world of competitive swimming, but in the overall youth sports landscape. More information can be found on the ASCA website at www.swimmingcoach.org.

Frank Busch’s Four Pillars of Success that will be covered in the Workshop include:

Foundations for a successful club

Foundations for a successful coaching career

Foundations for successful results

Foundations for successful board-parent relationships

Coach Busch will team up with ASCA Technical Education Advisor Russell Mark, who formerly worked with Busch at USA Swimming. Their work together, from 2011 to 2017, was vital to the spectacular results at the 2012 London Olympics (31 medals) and the 2016 Rio Olympics (33 medals). In both Olympic campaigns, swimmers won 30 percent of the total Team USA medal count.

Together, Coach Busch and Russell will lead one-day Club and Coach Success Workshops that will be hosted at sites around the US starting in the Fall 2023. Russell will provide his extensive performance expertise for the “Successful Results” pillar of the program. Coaches, board members, LSC leaders, or anyone seeking to help clubs succeed, will have the opportunity to participate in the workshops. The workshops are limited in size so that participants can interact with Frank and Russell and create plans specific to their club.

“We are getting the band back together and they’re hitting the road,” said ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont. “We are so thrilled to be bringing Frank out of retirement so that his vast knowledge and decades of experience at all levels of swimming can be put to use assisting ASCA members and their clubs.”

Coach Busch added, “When we educate and empower coaches to be strong leaders, clubs grow and thrive. That will lead to growth in our sport, and I’m excited to be working with ASCA to deliver this new program.’”

FIRST WORKSHOP: Saturday, November 4, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Georgia

LIMITED SEATS: Workshops will be limited to 50 attendees so that participants can interact and address challenges specific to their own situations.

COST: Admission to the in-person, one-day workshop is only $200 per person, including lunch. Coaches must be ASCA members.

FOLLOW-UP VIRTUAL CONSULTING SESSION: Any team that signs up 5 or more attendees (coaches, administrators, board members, etc.) will receive a 1-hour virtual consulting session for their team with Coach Busch following the in-person workshop.

BRING A WORKSHOP TO YOU TEAM/AREA: Any teams interested in hosting a Club Success Workshop with Frank and Russell, either for their team solely or for the teams in the area, are welcome to contact ASCA Director of Member Engagement and Events Dan Mascolo at [email protected].

About ASCA:

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) is a professional organization dedicated to the education and development of swimming coaches at all levels. ASCA provides a wide range of resources, certifications, and networking opportunities to inspire, support and advocate for coaches in their pursuit of excellence and the advancement of the sport.