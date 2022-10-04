arena USA launches Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Courtesy of arena USA, a SwimSwam partner.

For nearly forty years, America has recognized October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This time is devoted to education and action around breast cancer and its impact on 1 in 8 women in this country (that’s one person every 2 minutes in the U.S.).

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, global swimwear brand arena has launched an exclusive new capsule collection designed to celebrate, honor, remember, and pay tribute to all that have been effected by Breast Cancer in their lives, while simultaneously recognizing the importance of early detection and access to timely, high-quality care for all impacted by this disease.

Featuring a strong, vibrant, and dynamic print, arena’s unique collection was inspired by all women that share these virtues in their fight – past, present, and future – against Breast Cancer. In an effort to raise awareness around the physical and emotional challenges of breast cancer, but also to inspire action in early detection and prevention, arena will donate 50% of the profits on all sales of the Breast Cancer Collection to the Keep A Breast Foundation (www.keep-a-breast.org). Started in 2005 by Shaney Jo Darden and friend Mona Mukherjea-Gehrig, Keep A Breast’s mission is to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. A first of its kind, this incredible organization also created and launched the Keep A Breast App – a revolutionary self-check app that connects users who think they may have discovered something during their check with a telehealth medical professional for immediate support.

“At Keep A Breast, we want young people to understand and be educated that breast cancer under 40 is a reality,” says Shaney jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast. “It can happen to anyone, not just your mom or grandmother. It’s so important to know what is ‘normal’ for you and your body, and checking yourself is the first way to becoming your own health advocate” says Shaney Jo – Founder / CCO of Keep A Breast.

Join the movement this October and show the world that Pink is Stronger than you Think while supporting the endless mission to find a cure and inspire education, prevention, and action.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.