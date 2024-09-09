Aqua Knuckles Presents Creator and Winter Swimming World Record Holder, Peter Plavec

Courtesy of Aqua Knuckles, a SwimSwam partner.

Aqua Knuckles would like to extend a warm welcome to Peter Plavec. Peter is a very accomplished Masters swimmer. Peter finds his niche in the wintery water swims. Peter is an IWSA (International Winter Swimming Association) World Champion and World Record Holder in the 1000 meter freestyle. Peter can often be seen swimming without a wetsuit in the snow! We wanted to sit down and get to know Peter to understand what makes him tick as a Masters Swimmer and content creator.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Slovakia in a small village. When I was 12, we moved to Komárno, a city near the Hungarian border. Now I live in Vienna, Austria with my wife, Vivien. We love it here so much; we will stay here probably until the pension. We will then likely move maybe to a country near to the sea…

What was your first memory of swimming? How did you get into swimming?

I remember, when I was a child, we were very often on a vacation near the water. It was always a lake or sea. My parents taught me how to swim. When I started school, we were at a swim camp, but I could never swim very well. I did, maybe, 30-50m breaststroke and that was it. I discovered swimming again 7 years ago. I started to do ice baths. I saw that others are not only sitting in the cold water, but also swimming. I hired a coach and the journey began…

What do love about swimming?

Wow. There is so much. I can´t list it all. I love everything about swimming. Every movement, even the chlorine in the pool is ok for me…

What are some of your swimming accomplishments?

I had the luck to swim the North Channel two ways in a four-person relay with the team Sportfanatic. We were the first four-person team to do this accomplishment. I´m really proud of it. In 2022, I was the IISA (International Ice Swimming Association) World Champion in ice swimming in my age group in the 500m freestyle event in Glogow, Poland. In 2023, I was the IWSA World Champion in my age group in the 1000 meter freestyle event and I set the new World Record in my age group. What I´m also proud of is my swim in Vigo, Spain last summer. I swam the Batalla de Rande 27km marathon race in the Atlantic Ocean – without a wetsuit, of course! I was the 10th fastest man without a wetsuit. I would also like to mention my ICEMILE from 2020 in Burghausen, Germany. I was a terrible swimmer. I swam the ICEMILE in 4.43°C water and 2.00°C air in 34 minutes 9 seconds.

Please describe your most difficult swim/competition? Why?

The hardest, for sure, was the North Channel. Not the swim or the cold…but the animals. I was swimming in the night through a field of lion´s mane jellyfish. It was a pain I will never forget.

What style of training do you embrace?

I train 1x per week with a squad of triathletes, 1x per week in open water, and another 5 sessions in a pool working on my technique and speed. I like this combination.

LCM or SCY?

Both of them. I have a 25m pool at home, so I train most of the time in it, but I love to swim in the outdoor 50m pool as well in the summer. I try to mix it up. But racing in open water, of course, or in a pool built on a lake or river…

Favorite distance race?

10km for sure. It is long enough to be in flow but not too long to get totally exhausted.

Most exciting race at the Olympics? Why?

This is a hard question. I love to watch the 100free because it´s very fast but also technical. But the main 2 races I enjoy are the 1500 free and the 10km open water marathon because I can cheer for my idols!

What is your social platform’s theme?

I started my Instagram page “peter.plavec” almost 5 years ago. I have over 100K followers. I would like to spread the love of swimming and motivate as many people as I can to start swimming. If those following me are already swimmers, I want to show them that improvement is possible at any age.

How do you keep up with swimming and creating content?

I have a good plan. I try to prepare my content in advance and if I feel a good moment, then I just post it. My wife helps me a lot with photos and videos. It wouldn´t be possible alone.

Any advice for a new swimmer?

Yes. Find the best coach in the town you live in and ask them for help. They will show you the way and then you will never, ever stop swimming.!

Any advice for a new creator?

Yes! Have a strategy and be consistent. I have been posting at least once a day for 5 years. Every day! Sometimes people love my content very much, sometimes not. But I still continue.

Open fingers or closed fingers?

Of course – open fingers! But not too much. It is not easy to find the sweet spot but there is a fantastic piece of swim equipment that can help…Aqua Knuckles!

Is there anything else you would like to say, Peter?

I hope I´m a good example that a non-sporty guy in his 30´s can achieve a lot in swimming – even if he didn´t start swimming as a child. Start today!

Thanks so much for your time, Peter!! This was fun!!

Thank you!

