Aqua Centurions Load Up Arsenal With Muñoz, Di Liddo & Sabbioni

The Federica Pellegrini-led Aqua Centurions squad has beefed up its lineup with additional roster updates. This time, it’s Spain’s Lidon Muñoz, and Italy’s Elena Di Liddo and Simone Sabbioni joining the Rome-based International Swimming League (ISL) roster.

Both Di Liddo and Sabbioni will be representing their native Itlay at the 2019 World Championships that kick-off later this week. Di Liddo earned her berth through a big-time 57.80 100m fly performance at Italian Nationals in Riccione this past April to qualify in that individual event, as well as in the medley relay.

As for Sabbioni, the 22-year-old Short Course European Champion was a late addition to the Italian lineup for Gwangju, having missed the Italian Nationals selection meet due to injury. He instead bounced back with solid outings at the Sette Colli Trophy in June, putting up season-bests of 54.29 in the 100m back and 24.97 in the 50m back.

For Muñoz’s part, the Spaniard competed at the Mare Nostrum Tour over the summer, powering her way to a new National Record in the women’s 50m free. With her lifetime best of 24.91, the 23-year-old became the first Spanish woman ever to dip under the 25-second threshold in the event.

But, she wasn’t done, as Muñoz lowered that newly-minted record even further with a time of 24.82 clocked at the Sette Colli Trophy. She will be contesting this event, along with the 100m free, in Gwangju.