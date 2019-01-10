Anton Ipsen Explains Training Move to TAC Titans (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.
800 FREE TIMED FINALS – MEN
- 2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:12.99
Top 3
- Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 8:00.34
- Taylor Abbott (Tennessee) – 8:09.54
- Jeremy Bagshaw (HPC – Victoria) – 8:12.81
Anton Ipsen of Wolfpack Elite completely ran away with it, finishing almost half a pool length ahead of the next-best swimmer. Ipsen hit the wall at 8:00.34, just short of breaking eight minutes. Canadian Jeremy Bagshaw of HPC – Victoria and Egypt’s Akaram Mahmoud battled for 2nd, with Bagshaw claiming runner-up honors at 8:12.81.
Sandpipers of Nevada’s Brennan Gravley touched out Mahmoud in a flurry at the wall, with Gravley clocking an 8:16.34 to Mahmoud’s 8:16.40. Bagshaw’s club teammate Josh Zakala also made it in under 8:20, posting an 8:19.27.
Heat 2 saw Tennessee’s Taylor Abbott claw his way onto the podium, however, as he swam in an outside lane and raced to a time of 8:09.54, nearly three seconds ahead of what Bagshaw went in the first heat to take 2nd there.
He mentions health issues as the reason for a change in swim programs to TAC; are the particulars of the problem/issue public? I hadn’t read anything to this effect. Thoughts?
He definitely didn’t seem to want to talk about it. He trained at State for years. Did he develop breathing problems or something? Pure speculation but if so wouldn’t likely be something fixed by developing the infamous TAC-Hack.