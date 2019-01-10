2019 PSS Knoxville: Quah, Shields, Carr, Clark Scratch 200 Free Final on Day 2

2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

The first prelims session of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville is in the books and there has been a good deal of shuffling around for tonight’s finals session. In the men’s 200 free, Zheng Quah (4th with 1:51.22) and Tom Shields of California Aquatics (5th with 1:51.53) scratched out of the A final, ostensibly to focus on the 100 fly tonight. Quah is the top seed in the B final while Shields is 5th in the A final. Moving up to take their spots in the 200 free championship final will be 16-year-old Jacob McDonald of Mason Manta Rays, who dropped 2/10 to notch a PB of 1:54.11 in heats, and Jonathan Rutter of Pinnacle Racing (1:54.33). The B final also lost Daniel Carr, who improved his seed time by 2.2 seconds to come in 11th out of morning heats, and Pace Clark of Athens Bulldogs Swim Club, 15th with 1:54.57. Carr is seeded 2nd in the A final of the 50 back; Clark is 2nd behind Quah in the B final of the 100 fly. #19 Stephen Calkins of University of Calgary (1:55.30) ceded his spot as the next swimmer in the B final of the 200 free to focus on the B final of the 100 fly. That moves 4 swimmers into the B final of the 200 free: #17 Yusuke Legard of Duke (1:54.92), #18 Ian Friesen from Swim Ontario (1:55.01), #20 Peter Brothers of University of Calgary (1:55.51), and #21 Kevin Jackson from King Aquatic Club (1:55.80).

In other men’s events, Team Elite’s Michael Chadwick, 11th in the 100 breast after prelims with 1:04.20, pulled out of the B final allowing Nic Eriksson of SwimMAC Carolina (1:04.72) to move up. In the 400 IM, #10 William Marois from Chena Swim Club (4:34.45) scratched in order to focus on the A final of the 50 back, where he is seeded 8th. #17 Max Seidel of Gator Swim Club (4:42.94) declined his spot so #18 Nathan Hayes of Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club will contest the B final. There will not be C or D finals in the 400 IM.

There were only two scratches out of consolation and championship finals on the women’s side of the meet. #9 Kendyl Stewart of Team Elite gave up her spot in the 50 back (29.11 in heats) to focus on the 100 fly final, where she is seeded 3rd (59.34). Taking her place in the backstroke will be #17 Elle Caldow of Tide Swimming (29.89). In the 400 IM, #12 Connie Dean of Duke (4:57.77) scratched out of the B final. She will swim in the C final of the 100 breast (1:13.77 in heats for 23rd). Moving into the B final of the 400 IM will be Allie Piccirillo of Northern KY Clippers, 17th this morning with 5:01.30.

Day 2 finals will begin at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.