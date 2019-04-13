Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Annie Lazor: “We did 8 200’s Breaststroke for time on Monday” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  • PSS Record: Yuliya Efimova – 2:21.41

Top 3 Finishers:

Annie Lazor continues her thrilling year, winning yet another PSS 200 breast title with a 2:23.22. Her PB from Des Moines of 2:22.99 remains the 4th-fastest time in the world. In a tight race for second, Bethany Galat turned it over and passed up Emily Escobedo to out-touch her by 0.23s. Both their times just entered the top-25 times in the world.

