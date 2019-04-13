Annie Lazor: “We did 8 200’s Breaststroke for time on Monday” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Meet information
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- TV/Live Stream Schedule
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (Prelims & Finals)
- Live Stream – NBC Sports (Finals)
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Yuliya Efimova – 2:21.41
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Annie Lazor– 2:23.22
- SILVER: Bethany Galat– 2:25.43
- BRONZE: Emily Escobedo– 2:25.67
Annie Lazor continues her thrilling year, winning yet another PSS 200 breast title with a 2:23.22. Her PB from Des Moines of 2:22.99 remains the 4th-fastest time in the world. In a tight race for second, Bethany Galat turned it over and passed up Emily Escobedo to out-touch her by 0.23s. Both their times just entered the top-25 times in the world.
