Annie Lazor on Racing after IU Holiday Training: “I feel over prepared” (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- PSS Record: Annie Lazor, 2019, 2:20.77
- Trials Cut: 2:33.29
Top 3
- GOLD: Annie Lazor (MVN)- 2:23.06
- SILVER: Emily Escobedo (COND)- 2:24.08
- BRONZE: Melanie Margalis (SPA)- 2:24.94
After battling Emily Escobedo two lanes over during the first 150, it was Mission Viejo’s Annie Lazor who came out on top with a new pool record 2:23.06. Escobedo settled for second at 2:24.08, finishing ahead of IM-specialist Melanie Margalis (2:24.94).
Escobedo remains No. 1 in the world with her US Open title time of 2:22.00. Lazor remains No. 4 in the world with her runner-up season best. Margalis has now moved from No. 12 to No. 8 in the world with her third-place time.
Winning the B-final was Kentucky’s Gillian Davey at 2:27.92, which would have placed 6th in the A-final.
