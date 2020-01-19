Annie Lazor on Racing after IU Holiday Training: “I feel over prepared” (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

PSS Record: Annie Lazor , 2019, 2:20.77

, 2019, 2:20.77 Trials Cut: 2:33.29

Top 3

After battling Emily Escobedo two lanes over during the first 150, it was Mission Viejo’s Annie Lazor who came out on top with a new pool record 2:23.06. Escobedo settled for second at 2:24.08, finishing ahead of IM-specialist Melanie Margalis (2:24.94).

Escobedo remains No. 1 in the world with her US Open title time of 2:22.00. Lazor remains No. 4 in the world with her runner-up season best. Margalis has now moved from No. 12 to No. 8 in the world with her third-place time.

Winning the B-final was Kentucky’s Gillian Davey at 2:27.92, which would have placed 6th in the A-final.

MEN’S 200 BREAST