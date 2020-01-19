Freya Anderson Becomes 6th Fastest British 50 Freestyler Ever With Heat Swim

2020 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

After flying to a quick start at this 2020 Flanders Cup last night, 18-year-old Freya Anderson fired off a new personal best in the prelims on day 2 here in Antwerp.

In yesterday’s finals, Anderson produced the quickest in-season 100m free time of her career, logging a winning effort of 53.81. This morning, the teen was back at in both the 200m and 50m free events, taking the top seed in each.

In the former, Anderson notched a morning effort of 1:58.78 to register the only sub-2:00 time of the prelims field. That mark already checks-in as the Ellesmere Titan’s 5th fastest time ever, perhaps giving us a glimpse into another big performance tonight.

The same may hold true in the 50m, where Anderson scored the top seed in a quick 25.06. That outing from the heats overtakes Anderson’s previous personal best of 25.06 notched at the 2019 British Championships.

With her effort this morning in the splash n’ dash event, however, Anderson now ranks her as the 6th fastest British 50m freestyler of all-time, with the final yet to take place in a few hours.