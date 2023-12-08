Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Angelina Kohler Grabs 100 Fly Top Seed In New German Record

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Continuing the record-breaking streak during night four of the 2023 European Short Course Championships, Angelina Kohler of Germany fired off a new national standard en route to claiming the top seed in the women’s 100m fly event.

23-year-old Kohler stopped the clock in a super swift time of 55.76 to land lane 4. That represented the sole outing of the field to get under the 56-second barrier, with Sweden’s Louise Hansson earning the 2nd seed in 56.47 and Greece’s Anna Ntountounaki hitting 56.55 to also flank Kohler in tomorrow night’s final.

Kohler herself had never been under 56 seconds, owning a lifetime best and German record of 56.20 entering this competition. That former mark was produced at the 2022 Short Course World Championships where she placed 4th.

Comparing her race strategy between that Melbourne race and tonight’s undertaking, Kohler was .39 faster in her opener and was able to hang on and beat her previous back half by .03 as well.

New Record Old Record
25.97 26.36
29.79 29.84
55.76 56.20

Her performance tonight ranks her just outside the list of top 20 performers all time in this SCM 100 fly event.

Kohler already won the 200m butterfly gold here last night in a time of 2:03.30, a time within .29 of Franziska Hentke‘s German national record.

