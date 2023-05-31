Andrew Casares Commits to Defending Metropolitan Conference Champions TCNJ for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top high school swimmers in the state of Maine, Andrew Casares has announced his college decision for this fall, committing to swim for Division III The College of New Jersey. He will be joining TCNJ following his graduation from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine, where he was a three-year captain of the swim team.

“I chose TCNJ because of its very competitive and exciting swim team, and it’s exciting physical therapy program. Go lions!”

This spring, Casares was the state champion in two events at the 2023 Maine Class A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. After taking 4th in the event as a junior in 2022, he claimed the top spot in the 100 fly in 2023, touching in 53.63. His second state title came in the 200 IM, where he touched in a lifetime best of 2:01.51. He also swam legs on his school’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, with both teams taking 2nd place. His school finished 2nd overall as a team as well.

In April, he added multiple lifetime bests at the 2023 YMCA National Short Course Championships. He picked up a new best time in the 100 fly, touching in 52.52 to take 116th overall. In time trials at the meet, he also swam new bests in the 200 free (1:51.00), 200 breast (2:13.95), 200 fly (1:58.00), and 400 IM (4:19.12).

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 52.52

200 fly – 1:58.00

100 breast – 1:00.56

200 breast – 2:13.95

200 IM – 2:01.51

400 IM – 4:19.12

Casares will provide solid depth to the TCNJ team when he arrives on campus this fall across multiple events. Last season the team was led in the butterfly races by junior James McChesney, who went on to win the 200 free at the 2023 Division III NCAA Championships. His winning time of 1:34.74 was also good for the Division III record in the event and made him the first swimmer under 1:35.00 in DIII.

TCNJ won its second straight Metropolitan Conference Championships last season, finishing well clear of runner-up Merchant Marine. The team finished the meet with a total of seven new school records, two meet records, and 15 event titles. The Lions sent ten swimmers to the NCAA Championships, taking 12th overall at that meet.

The program is led by head coach David Dow, who will be entering his sixth year in charge of the program this fall.

