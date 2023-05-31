13-Year-Old Wilson York Swims 1:07.88 100m BR At 2023 Triton Swimmer Fest

2023 KY Triton Summer Fest

May 19-21, 2023

Blairwood Club, Louisville, KY

LCM (50 meters)

Results

Triton Swimming hosted three local club teams for the Triton Swim Fest in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this month. Lakeside Swim Team dominated the team standings, scoring a total of 4852 points throughout the timed final competition.

One of Lakeside’s standout swimmers was 13-year-old Wilson York, who set eight personal best times and collected six individual victories. York had a huge swim in the 100 breaststroke, where he clocked a best time by nearly a second to post a 1:07.88, ranking him 6th this season among 13-14 boys. He also hit a best time of 2:28.63 in the 200 breaststroke, moving him to 7th so far this season.

York’s other victories included the 200 back (2:18.69), 100 fly (1:01.89), 200 fly (2:18.13), and 200 IM (2:17.44). Additionally, he set best times in the 100 free (58.15), 200 free (2:09.03), 400 free (4:30.63), and 800 free (9:29.98), but did not win.

York is on the heels of an impressive short course season, highlighted by his performance in the 200 breaststroke. He ended the short course season with a time of 2:03.78, ranking him 37th all-time for 13-14 boys, and 3rd among 13-year-olds.

York’s teammate Bella McWhorter headlined the girls’ side of the meet with five wins and two second-place finishes. McWhorter, 13, dropped over 20 seconds in the 800 free to post a 9:40.36, which currently ranks her in the top-25 for her age this season.

12-year-old Harrison Li dominated the boys’ 11-12 age group, winning nine out of his ten events overall. Li had a fantastic swim in the 100 fly, where he shaved off over two seconds from April to post a 1:07.34. He also dropped nearly eight seconds en route to his victory in the 200 IM (2:33.05), and nearly 10 seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:16.32).