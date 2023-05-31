13-Year-Old Wilson York Swims 1:07.88 100m BR At 2023 Triton Swimmer Fest

2023 KY Triton Summer Fest
- May 19-21, 2023
- Blairwood Club, Louisville, KY
- LCM (50 meters)
- Results
Triton Swimming hosted three local club teams for the Triton Swim Fest in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this month. Lakeside Swim Team dominated the team standings, scoring a total of 4852 points throughout the timed final competition.
One of Lakeside’s standout swimmers was 13-year-old Wilson York, who set eight personal best times and collected six individual victories. York had a huge swim in the 100 breaststroke, where he clocked a best time by nearly a second to post a 1:07.88, ranking him 6th this season among 13-14 boys. He also hit a best time of 2:28.63 in the 200 breaststroke, moving him to 7th so far this season.
York’s other victories included the 200 back (2:18.69), 100 fly (1:01.89), 200 fly (2:18.13), and 200 IM (2:17.44). Additionally, he set best times in the 100 free (58.15), 200 free (2:09.03), 400 free (4:30.63), and 800 free (9:29.98), but did not win.
York is on the heels of an impressive short course season, highlighted by his performance in the 200 breaststroke. He ended the short course season with a time of 2:03.78, ranking him 37th all-time for 13-14 boys, and 3rd among 13-year-olds.
York’s teammate Bella McWhorter headlined the girls’ side of the meet with five wins and two second-place finishes. McWhorter, 13, dropped over 20 seconds in the 800 free to post a 9:40.36, which currently ranks her in the top-25 for her age this season.
12-year-old Harrison Li dominated the boys’ 11-12 age group, winning nine out of his ten events overall. Li had a fantastic swim in the 100 fly, where he shaved off over two seconds from April to post a 1:07.34. He also dropped nearly eight seconds en route to his victory in the 200 IM (2:33.05), and nearly 10 seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:16.32).