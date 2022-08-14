Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Analia Pigree Wins Gold in Women’s 50 Back, Breaks Own French Record with 27.27

by Spencer Penland 0

August 14th, 2022 Europe, International, News

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 FINALS HEAT SHEET

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)
  • European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021)
  • European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)
  • 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36

Top 8:

  1. Analia Pigree (FRA) — 27.27
  2. Silvia Scalia (ITA) — 27.53
  3. Maaike De Waard (NED) — 27.54
  4. Kira Toussaint (NED) — 27.73
  5. Medi Harris (GBR) — 27.90
  6. Mary-Ambre Moluh (FRA) — 27.95
  7. Theodora Drakou (GRE) — 28.11
  8. Julie Jensen (DEN) — 28.55

Analia Pigree won her first LC European Championships medal tonight, earning Gold in the women’s 50 backstroke final with a 27.29. The swim also marks a lifetime best for the 21-year-old, chipping 0.02 seconds off her previous best of 27.29. Pigree’s previous best time was set at the World Championships this summer, where she won Bronze, and stood as the French Record in the event until Pigree lowered the mark again this evening.

Even though she dropped just 0.02 seconds with her swim tonight, Pigree has now moved up 2 spots in the all-time rankings in the LCM 50 back, now sitting in a tie for 17th with Maaike de Waard of the Netherlands, who took 3rd in tonight’s final at the European Championships.

Pigree remains #4 in the world this year with her performance.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Back

KatharineUSA
Berkoff
04/28
27.12
2Kylie
Masse		CAN27.1804/06
3Regan
Smith		USA27.2504/28
4Analia
Pigree		FRA27.2906/21
5Olivia
Smoliga		USA27.3304/28
View Top 27»

Pigree has had a great year so far and she’s been particularly dialed into the 50 back. She put up times of 27.40 and 27.29 at World Champs in June, and is backing up those performances here in Rome. Pigree has now become a very interesting swimmer to watch in the women’s 100 backstroke later in the meet.

