A&M Earns Hard Fought Victory Over LSU

Texas A&M vs LSU

College Station, TX

January 18, 2025

SCY (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores Women’s Scores: #21 Texas A&M 163 — #16 LSU 137 Men’s Scores: #23 Texas A&M 172 — #20 LSU 128



Texas A&M pulled out a hard fought victory vs LSU on Saturday, winning both the men’s and women’s dual meets for senior day.

Women’s Recap:

The women’s event wins were split almost evenly, with Texas A&M coming out just ahead with nine wins to LSU’s seven.

The Aggies started the meet with a victory in the 400 medley relay, with the ‘A’ team of Kaitlyn Owens (53.55), Bobbi Kennett (59.73), Olivia Theall (51.09), and Chloe Stepanek (47.41) swimming 3:31.58 in the event to come out on top. This time moves them up to 15th in the Division I rankings this season.

A&M junior Hayden Miller continued their strong start, winning the 1000 in 9:38.02, a new season best time for her. Miller went on to also win the 500 freestyle, finishing in 4:43.11 to be just over her season best 4:40.78.

Olivia Theall also won two events for the Aggies, sweeping the butterfly events. She swam 52.82 in the 100 and 1:56.18 in the 200 to win by almost two seconds in both. Both times were off her season bests in the events.

Chloe Stepanek and Giulia Goerigk both won one event for A&M. Stepanek took 1st in the 200, stopping the clock in 1:44.22, and Goerigk went 1:57.24 to win the 200 IM.

A&M women also swept the diving events. Else Praasterink won the 3-Meter with her score of 348.08, and Helle Tuxen took the 1-Meter in 271.35.

LSU did not give up the win easily, winning seven events including the final relay. After DQing their ‘A’ 400 medley relay for a false start, the ream of Michaela De Villiers (22.13), Zoe Carlos-Broc (21.92), Anastasia Bako (22.62), and Megan Barnes (22.59) went 1:29.26 to outtouch the Aggie relay’s time of 1:29.56 by three tenths.

The Tigers also had two dual-event winners. Sophomore Grace Palmer swept the breaststroke events, finishing her 100 in 1:00.02 and her 200 in 2:09.52. Her 100 was a new personal best time, dropping from the 1:00.17 she went at the UGA Fall Invite in November.

Michaela de Villiers, a junior, won both of the sprint freestyle events, swimming 22.47 in the 50 and 48.43 in the 100. Her previous best time in the 100 was 48.62 from last year’s SEC Championships.

LSU also swept the backstroke events, but with different athletes. Zoe Carlos-Broc won the 100 in 52.15 and Valériya Egorova won the 200 in 1:55.48.

Men’s Recap:

The men’s meet was also a tight battle, but it was a little more separated than the women’s with A&M winning 10 events to LSU’s six, including victories in both relays.

Their 400 medley relay went 3:07.19 with Tyler Hulet (47.46), Travis Gulledge (52.78), Connor Foote (44.75), and Ben Scholl (42.20) to win over the LSU ‘A’ team by a little over two seconds.

Connor Foote (19.43), Ben Scholl (19.05), Collin Fuchs (19.39), and Baylor Nelson (19.60) went 1:17.47 in the 200 free relay to secure both relay wins, beating LSU by slightly more than a second.

Two Aggie men won multiple events. Alex Sanchez swept the breaststroke swims, winning the 100 in 53.53 and the 200 in 1:56.11. Munzy Kabbara also won both of his individual events, swimming 1:45.38 in the 200 fly and 1:45.65 in the 200 IM. His 200 fly was a new personal best, dropping almost a second and a half from the 1:46.64 he went in March of last year.

Connor Foote (50 free- 19.23), Baylor Nelson (500 free- 4:21.93), and Jacob Wimberly (100 fly- 48.17) were the other IM event winners.

The two teams split the diving events, with A&M’s Allen Bottego winning the 3-Meter in 425.40, and Carson Paul from LSU taking the 1-Meter with his score of 367.55.

LSU won five more individual events with five different athletes, three of which were freestyle events.

Freshman Nikola Simic won the 1000 in 8:52.67, which was a new personal best dropping from the 8:57.60 he went at the beginning of November.

Jovan Lekic won the 200 freestyle in 1:35.75, and Jere Hribar took the 100 freestyle in 42.52.

Their non-freestyle event wins came in their sweep of the backstrokes. Stepan Goncharov went 46.87 in the 100 back, and Griffin Curtis went 1:43.99 in the 200 back.

A&M’s next meet is a rivalry meet against Texas on January 31 in Austin.

LSU will swim again in their first of two back-to-back meets on January 24th when they host Delta State. They will also swim on the 25th in a tri-meet against Delta State and Cincinnati.