Allison Schmitt Inducted Into Inaugural High School Hall of Fame Class

Allison Schmitt was inducted into the Canton High School Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural class on Saturday, February 3rd, in Canton, MI. Schmitt, an 8-time Olympic medalist, was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame along with 13 other athletes/coaches, and the 2005 football team at a banquet at the Fellows Creek Golf Club in Canton. The inductees were also honored at halftime of a Canton boys basketball game on Tuesday, February 6th.

One of our first Canton pool record holders, Paul Petersen.

Our most decorated Canton swimmer, Allison Schmitt.

Our most recent pool record holder, Daniel Mullen, who is here to support these two at Canton's Hall of Fame banquet. pic.twitter.com/D37ShcDUtk — Coach Weber (@cantonswim) February 4, 2018

Schmitt started to make a name for herself internationally while still in high school. In 2007, when she was 17, Schmitt went 1:59.47 in the LCM 200 free, and 4:11.93 in the 400 free at the 2007 Japan International Swim Meet. The following Summer, shortly after graduating from Canton High School, Schmitt qualified for the 2008 Olympic team in the 200 free and 4×200 free relay. She led off the 4×200 relay at the Olympics, which eneded up getting a Bronze medal. Schmitt came in 9th in the semifinal of the 200 free, narrowly missing the final, but her time of 1:55.92 from the Olympic Trials ended up 5th fastest in the world that season.

She went on to win 5 medals in the 2012 Olympics, taking gold in the 4×100 medley relay (world record), 4×200 free relay, and 200 free (Olympic record/American record), took silver in the 400 free (American record), and bronze in the 4×100 free relay (American record).

In the 2016 Olympics, Schmitt competed in the 4×200 free relay and in the heats of the 4×100 free relay, taking home a gold medal in the 4×200 and silver in the 4×100. Schmitt also won a multitude of medals at non-Olympic international competitions, including the FINA World Championships, Pan Pacs, and Pan American Games.

Schmitt appeared to be done after the 2016 Olympics, but she did hint (maybe) last Fall at a run for the 2020 Games in Tokyo. She never took herself off the USADA drug-testing pool, and has been getting tested regularly, so she could return to competition at any time without a mandatory waiting period.