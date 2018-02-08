Swimming South Africa Establishes High Perf Academy In Pretoria

Swimming South Africa announced the organization recently signed a Momorandum of Agreement with Tyger Valley College Pretoria for the establishment of a High Performance Schools Swimming Academy based at the Tyger Valley College Campus. Tyger is home to an open-air 10-lane 25m competition pool.

Per the released statement, the endeavor aligns with Swimming South Africa’s three-tiered strategy of building capacity at University, Schools and Clubs for high performance sport. The idea is that these regional structures can incorporate schools and clubs in a hub, which can then access coaching expertise and sports science support. SSA Olympic Coach Igor Omeltchenko will serve as Head of Operations.

Swimming South Africa has identified twenty such schools across the country to form part of the Schools High-Performance Academy system and this strategy will now be rolled out over the next two years.

Swimming South Africa says it is particularly grateful for the support received from SASCOC, The Department of Sports and Recreation, our Sponsors the SABC and the National Lotteries Commission. Our affiliates and, in this instance, Aquatics Gauteng, The Centurus Group of Colleges and in particularly Tyger Valley College for entering into this partnership with Swimming South Africa.