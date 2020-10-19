Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alia Atkinson Explains London Roar Dominance without Aussies (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 100 IM

London goes 1-2 for a second-straight race as this second meet is looking more and more lopsided. Kameneva is a new addition for London, and won this race by a tenth over breaststroke star Atkinson. But the field was definitely weaker than in match 1, where Kameneva would have only been 6th overall. It was a pretty breaststroke-heavy field, with a good number of primary breaststrokers added, to mixed results. That may have to do with the event lineup – breaststroke is the only stroke without an individual event in this session, and that might make breaststrokers a popular 100 IM entry for much of this season.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Atkinson has been dominant in sprint breaststroke, and she pulled this one out even coming off the 100 IM not too long ago. Atkinson was 1:04.21, timing her finish perfectly even as the field closed on her late. The Aqua Centurions have been able to rely on their breaststrokers, and they go 2-3 here with Carraro almost running down Atkinson.

