Tennessee Native Zoe Summar Verbally Commits to Arizona State for 2022

Zoe Summar from Excel Aquatics in Brentwood, Tennessee has verbally committed to Arizona State University. A current junior at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee, Summar is expected to join the Sun Devils in the fall of 2022.

Summar had a breakout in February, just before the oncoming coronavirus pandemic began to shut down competition across the country.

She finished 3rd in the 100 back (55.23) and 4th in the 200 free (1:49.89) at the Tennessee High School State Championship at the beginning of the month, and then later had 5 top-3 finishes individually at the Southeastern Swimming Championships, including an LSC title in the 200 yard breaststroke (2:19.21).

While she won that 200 breaststroke, the event is not her specialty. Her best races are the backstrokes. At the Southeastern Swimming Championships, she posted best times in both the 100 yard back (54.89) and 200 yard back (1:57.93), with the latter being almost a 2 second cut off her previous best time.

That 200 yard back time also gives Summar her first yards-course US Open cut based on the 2019 standards. She also has a US Open cut in the 100 back in long course (1:04.44) to go with several Winter and Summer Juniors cuts.

Summar’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.19

100 free – 51.89

200 free – 1:49.89

500 free – 4:59.77 (at age 14)

50 back – 25.93

100 back – 54.89

200 back – 1:57.93

100 breast – 1:04.79 (at age 14)

200 breast – 2:17.52 (at age 14)

200 IM – 2:02.18 (at age 14)

400 IM – 4:25.62 (at age 14)

Summar’s focus is the backstroke races, but given her unique abilities in the breaststrokes as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bob Bowman and Arizona State develop her into an IMer. Bowman, afterall, has coached 2 of the best male IMers in history Michael Phelps and Chase Kalisz.

The Arizona State women placed 5th at last year’s Pac-12 Championship meet out of 8 teams, just 50 points behind a rising UCLA team for 4th.

The Sun Devils’ biggest need based on last season was backstrokers and sprint freestylers, but with the unique circumstance of Arizona State redshirting their entire team next season, that’s not necessarily going to be the same need in 2022. Either way, the Sun Devils are receiving a commitment from a swimmer who already has Pac-12 Championship scoring times in multiple events.

She joins Mackenzie Nedom as early commitments to Arizona State in the class of 2022.

