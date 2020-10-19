Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Match 2 – Kromowidjojo, Diener, and Szabo Are MVPs (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 2

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Iron led the MVP point standings for Match 2 of the ISL’s regular season, notching a total of 56 points. Christian Diener of London Roar finished second with 53.3 points, followed by Szebasztian Szabo of Aqua Centurians with 49.5 points. Just behind Szabo were a trio of London teammates, all with 47.5 points: Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel, and Maria Kameneva.

MVP bonuses are only paid to the top three point-winners, though, so Kromowidjojo, Diener, and Szabo will add $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000, respectively, to their weekend racing earnings.

Kromowidjojo began the 2020 season by winning the women’s 50 free, 100 free, and 50 fly individual events. She made it through two rounds of the 50 back Skins race, picking up points for each round. She also scored points when her 400 free relay came in third, but had a point removed with the disqualification of the medley relay. Kromowidjojo’s biggest win was in the 50 fly, where her time was so fast (24.74), that she stole the points of finishers 4 through 8 and bagged 24 Jackpot points for Iron.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo Points Scored
Women’s 4×100 Free 3
50 Free 15
Women’s 4×100 Medley -1
100 Free 10
50 Fly 24
50 Back Skins 10
Total MVP Points 56*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

In addition to the $8,800 in prize money she earned for her racing, Kromowidjojo took home a $10,000 bonus for her 56 MVP points.

London Roar’s Diener began with wins in the 200 back and 50 back; he Jackpotted points from finishers 5-8 in the 50. He was on the third-place men’s 4×100 medley and finished third in the 100 back individual event. Diener hit paydirt in the Skins race. He survived the first round by tying for 3rd place with Iron’s Guilherme Basseto. Next, he finished second to London teammate Guilherme Guido in the semifinal. And finally, Diener beat his teammate by nearly a body length to get the Skins win. Diener and Guido added massive team points for the Roar and Diener earned his spot among the match MVPs. He took home $13,000 for his race results and another $6,000 for the MVP bonus.

Christian Diener Points Scored
200 Back 12
50 Back 19
Men’s 4×100 medley 3
100 Back 6
50 Back Skins 26.5
Total MVP Points 53.25*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Szabo of Aqua Centurions was third in the MVP standings with 49.5 points, giving him a $4,000 bonus. He earned $12,200 in prize money from racing. Szabo won the first event of the match, the 100 fly. He also won the 50 fly, with Jackpot points from the 5th through 8th-place finishers, and was runner-up in the 50 free, third in the 100 free,

2nd-place men’s 4×100 medley, 4th-place mixed 4×100 free, and 6th-place men’s 4×100 free relay

won the 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 100 IM, women’s 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay. She was runner-up in the 50 fly and women’s 4×100 medley relay, and she placed 3rd in the 200 free.

Szebasztian Szabo Points Scored
100 Fly 10
50 Free 7
Men’s 4×100 Free 1.5
Men’s 4×100 Medley 3.5
100 Free 6
50 Fly 19
Mixed 4×100 Free 2.5
Total MVP Points 49.5

 

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

  1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place
Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point
Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points
Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point
Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point
Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

  1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place
Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD
Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD
Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

  • 1st: 10,000 USD
  • 2nd 6,000 USD
  • 3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam on Saturday that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 2 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Pts Indiv Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen
DIENER Christian LON 53.25 5600 400 7000 6000 19000 0
KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 56 7600 400 800 10000 18800 400
KAMENEVA Maria LON 47.5 4800 2400 7200 0 14400 0
SZABO Szebasztian AQC 49.5 7200 1000 0 4000 12200 0
GUIDO Guilherme LON 39 4000 1200 6400 0 11600 0
MACK Linnea DCT 33 3200 800 5600 0 9600 0
TOUSSAINT Kira LON 47.5 4800 1200 3200 0 9200 0
WATTEL Marie LON 47.5 5600 3200 0 0 8800 0
ATKINSON Alia LON 32 6400 1200 0 0 7600 0
APPLE Zach DCT 34.5 4800 2000 0 0 6800 0
PEATY Adam LON 28.5 5600 1200 0 0 6800 0
HOSSZU Katinka IRO 37 6000 0 0 0 6000 0
SCOTT Duncan LON 32 3600 1400 0 0 5000 0
BILQUIST Amy DCT 28 3200 1600 0 0 4800 0
MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 23 2000 2400 0 0 4400 0
DUMONT Valentine AQC 29.5 3200 600 0 0 3800 0
KUSCH Marius LON 22.5 1600 2200 0 0 3800 0
BASSETO Guilherme IRO 20.75 2400 0 1400 0 3800 0
HOPKIN Anna LON 19 1600 2200 0 0 3800 0
GALAT Bethany DCT 23 3600 0 0 0 3600 0
HEINTZ Philip AQC 23 3200 200 0 0 3400 0
SAKCI Emre IRO 24 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
VAZAIOS Andreas LON 23 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
PRIGODA Kirill LON 21 2800 400 0 0 3200 0
MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 20.5 2400 800 0 0 3200 0
PICKREM Sydney LON 20 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
SANTOS Leonardo IRO 20 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
LANZA Vini LON 18.5 2400 800 0 0 3200 0
ANDISON Bailey DCT 18 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 17.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
HENIQUE Melanie IRO 11 3200 0 0 0 3200 0
LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 20.5 2400 400 0 0 2800 0
CARRARO Martina AQC 19.5 2800 0 0 0 2800 0
GEER Margo DCT 18 800 2000 0 0 2800 0
ORSI Marco IRO 14 2400 400 0 0 2800 0
RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 21.5 2400 200 0 0 2600 0
LAZOR Annie LON 19.5 2400 200 0 0 2600 0
VERRASZTO David IRO 19 2400 0 0 0 2400 0
PEBLEY Jacob DCT 16 1600 800 0 0 2400 0
BECKMANN Emilie IRO 14.5 1600 800 0 0 2400 0
NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 14.5 400 0 2000 0 2400 0
GROTHE Zane DCT 14 2400 0 0 0 2400 0
O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 19 800 1400 0 0 2200 0
DAWSON Kathleen LON 14 2000 200 0 0 2200 0
de DEUS Leonardo AQC 13.5 2000 0 0 0 2000 0
HULKKO Ida IRO 13 1600 400 0 0 2000 0
CORREIA Breno AQC 10.5 800 1200 0 0 2000 0
PERRY Kylee DCT 10 0 2000 0 0 2000 0
HOWARD Robert DCT 8.5 0 2000 0 0 2000 0
CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 10 0 1800 0 0 1800 0
SANTOS Nicholas IRO 16.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0
WILLMOTT Aimee LON 13.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0
ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC 11 1600 0 0 0 1600 0
QUAH Ting Wen DCT 8 0 1600 0 0 1600 0
VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 18 800 600 0 0 1400 0
SANTOS Gabriel AQC 7 0 1400 0 0 1400 0
LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 18 1200 0 0 0 1200 0
MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 15.5 1200 0 0 0 1200 0
ZEVINA Daria IRO 14 1200 0 0 0 1200 0
DEVINE Abrahm DCT 12 1200 0 0 0 1200 0
KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT 11.5 400 800 0 0 1200 0
SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 20.5 800 200 0 0 1000 0
COPE Thomas DCT 16.5 800 0 0 0 800 0
CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 13 800 0 0 0 800 0
van ROON Valerie IRO 8 0 800 0 0 800 0
BRUCE Tain AQC 6.5 800 0 0 0 800 0
GREENBANK Luke LON 6 800 0 0 0 800 0
SANTANA Matheus DCT 6 0 800 0 0 800 0
LARGE Emily LON 4.5 800 0 0 0 800 0
SANTI Fabio AQC 3.5 0 800 0 0 800 0
OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 9.5 0 600 0 0 600 0
McLAY Scott LON 6 0 600 0 0 600 0
STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 9.5 400 0 0 0 400 0
de BOER Thom IRO 9 0 400 0 0 400 0
MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC 8.5 0 400 0 0 400 0
DEMLER Kathrin DCT 8.5 400 0 0 0 400 0
USTINOVA Daria K IRO 7 0 400 0 0 400 0
MIGNON Clement IRO 6 0 400 0 0 400 0
HINDLEY Isabella IRO 5 0 400 0 0 400 0
PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 5 400 0 0 0 400 0
NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT 4.5 400 0 0 0 400 0
GINGRICH Leah DCT 4.5 400 0 0 0 400 0
MEDEIROS Etienne AQC 10 0 200 0 0 200 0
KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 3.5 0 200 0 0 200 0
UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 11 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 8 0 0 0 0 0 0
KENNEDY Madison DCT 8 0 0 0 0 0 0
TUCKER Miranda DCT 7 0 0 0 0 0 0
SAMY Mohamed DCT 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC 6 0 0 0 0 0 0
MURDOCH Ross IRO 5 0 0 0 0 0 0
HARTING Zach DCT 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
WEST Harriet LON 4 0 0 0 0 0 0
FINNERTY Ian DCT 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
CHERUTI Meiron DCT 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
BURIAN Katalin AQC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
SMITH Giles DCT 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
DRAKOU Theodora AQC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
SAHNOUNE Oussama IRO 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
LEVEAUX Amaury LON 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
BLACK Haley AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PAPASTAMOS Apostolos AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CLOGG Elliot LON 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GREENSLADE Kathryn AQC -1 0 0 0 0 0 0
LUDLOW Danica IRO -1 0 0 0 0 0 0
GALYER Ali DCT -1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

