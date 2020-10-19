2020 ISL Match 2 – Kromowidjojo, Diener, and Szabo Are MVPs (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 2

Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Iron led the MVP point standings for Match 2 of the ISL’s regular season, notching a total of 56 points. Christian Diener of London Roar finished second with 53.3 points, followed by Szebasztian Szabo of Aqua Centurians with 49.5 points. Just behind Szabo were a trio of London teammates, all with 47.5 points: Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel, and Maria Kameneva.

MVP bonuses are only paid to the top three point-winners, though, so Kromowidjojo, Diener, and Szabo will add $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000, respectively, to their weekend racing earnings.

Kromowidjojo began the 2020 season by winning the women’s 50 free, 100 free, and 50 fly individual events. She made it through two rounds of the 50 back Skins race, picking up points for each round. She also scored points when her 400 free relay came in third, but had a point removed with the disqualification of the medley relay. Kromowidjojo’s biggest win was in the 50 fly, where her time was so fast (24.74), that she stole the points of finishers 4 through 8 and bagged 24 Jackpot points for Iron.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo Points Scored Women’s 4×100 Free 3 50 Free 15 Women’s 4×100 Medley -1 100 Free 10 50 Fly 24 50 Back Skins 10 Total MVP Points 56*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

In addition to the $8,800 in prize money she earned for her racing, Kromowidjojo took home a $10,000 bonus for her 56 MVP points.

London Roar’s Diener began with wins in the 200 back and 50 back; he Jackpotted points from finishers 5-8 in the 50. He was on the third-place men’s 4×100 medley and finished third in the 100 back individual event. Diener hit paydirt in the Skins race. He survived the first round by tying for 3rd place with Iron’s Guilherme Basseto. Next, he finished second to London teammate Guilherme Guido in the semifinal. And finally, Diener beat his teammate by nearly a body length to get the Skins win. Diener and Guido added massive team points for the Roar and Diener earned his spot among the match MVPs. He took home $13,000 for his race results and another $6,000 for the MVP bonus.

Christian Diener Points Scored 200 Back 12 50 Back 19 Men’s 4×100 medley 3 100 Back 6 50 Back Skins 26.5 Total MVP Points 53.25*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Szabo of Aqua Centurions was third in the MVP standings with 49.5 points, giving him a $4,000 bonus. He earned $12,200 in prize money from racing. Szabo won the first event of the match, the 100 fly. He also won the 50 fly, with Jackpot points from the 5th through 8th-place finishers, and was runner-up in the 50 free, third in the 100 free,

2nd-place men’s 4×100 medley, 4th-place mixed 4×100 free, and 6th-place men’s 4×100 free relay

won the 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 100 IM, women’s 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay. She was runner-up in the 50 fly and women’s 4×100 medley relay, and she placed 3rd in the 200 free.

Szebasztian Szabo Points Scored 100 Fly 10 50 Free 7 Men’s 4×100 Free 1.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 3.5 100 Free 6 50 Fly 19 Mixed 4×100 Free 2.5 Total MVP Points 49.5

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

1st: 10,000 USD

2nd 6,000 USD

3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam on Saturday that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 2 – sorted by earnings: