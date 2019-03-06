Alia Atkinson & Bruno Fratus on Psych Sheets for Plantation Sectionals

2019 Plantation Sectionals (Florida)

March 7th-10th, 2019

Plantation Aquatic Complex, Plantation, Florida

LCM (50m) course

The 2019 Plantation Sectional Championships begin on Wednesday evening in Plantation, Florida. Last season, this meet played host to a number of professional swimmers, mostly from the Gator Swim Club in Gainesville. This year, most of that group has gone to the overlapping Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines, Iowa, instead, but one big name will still be in attendance: Jamaican Olympian and 4-time Short Course World Champion Alia Atkinson.

Atkinson skipped the 2017 World Championships in long course, which for many swimmers of her caliber might indicate the winding down of an international career. Not for Atkinson, however: since that meet, she’s won 19 of the 26 World Cup races offered in the 50 and 100 breaststroke, and in 2018 she won double gold, sweeping the 50 and 100 meter breaststrokes at the World Short Course Championships. She’s now the 3-time defending World Champion in the 100 breaststroke.

This weekend, she’ll swim the 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 100 breast at the meet.

Also entered in the meet is 29-year old Brazilian sprinter Bruno Fratus in the 50 and 100 free. Based out of south Florida, Fratus is on the mend after undergoing shoulder surgery in the fall.

Last year, the podiums were dominated by swimmers who were either college-aged-or-older at the time, or who have since matriculated to college swimming. There were a few notable exceptions, though, and this year the meet will have a distinctly-more junior feel.

Here’s some of the swims and swimmers to watch in the 18 & under ranks this year: