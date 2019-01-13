Ali DeLoof on San Diego Move: “It’s similar to going to college for your freshman year”

American and World Record Holder Ali DeLoof has moved from Club Wolverine Elite to join Team Elite in San Diego under David Marsh. The move marks a big shift for DeLoof, who has spent six years training in Ann Arbor with her three sisters (Gabby, Catie, and Jackie) and swimming her way to World University Games and SC World Championships. But after coming up short in her bid to qualify for Pan Pacs this year, she decided to try something different.

“I look forward to moving to San Diego, but I’m also a little nervous. This is one of the biggest moves I will make in my life as I have always resided in Michigan with my sisters. By the same token, I welcome and am thankful to have the opportunity to train under the auspices of Dave Marsh as well as with a larger group of professional swimmers while being exposed to new workouts and methods. Besides, I couldn’t pass up the warm weather and getting to train outside in the sun and relax at the beach–especially as the Michigan winter is approaching.” DeLoof told SwimSwam.

DeLoof will be adding a new roommate as well – Olympian and fellow recent transfer Lia Neal. “I’m excited to room with Lia, she’s a world class swimmer and just a great person. Hopefully we’ll push each other. I will of course miss my direct family- those 3 other goofy DeLoofies who I have trained with on my journey for so long, but thank goodness for facetime!”

Originally reported October 17, 2018.