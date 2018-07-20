976 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1664 Swim Jobs.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Denver Athletic Club Hammerheads is a year-round USA swim program with about 70 active members’ ages 5-15 years old. We offer 5 weekday practices and attend a minimum of one swim meet a month. We are seeking an energetic and knowledgeable swim team coach that can support our swim team and Head Coach.

NEW SATELLITE LOCATION HEAD COACH

Established in 2003, Kingfish has produced numerous individual state champions, New England Top Ten Swimmers, Sectionals, Futures, & Junior National Qualifiers. Responsibilities would include season planning (within team philosophy), overseeing assistant coaches, coaching senior group, selecting meets to enter, entering meets, etc. Essentially, you would be head coach of your location, under the direction of the head coach of Kingfish, Jay Craft.

WILDCAT AQUATICS (IL) IS LOOKING FOR AN ASSISTANT COACH

NASA Wildcat Aquatics (WILD), a team made of 250 swimmers, that focuses on building great swimmers both in and out of the pool, is seeking a dedicated Assistant Coach.

DAD’S CLUB HOUSTON – FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Candidates should have at least 5 years of experience, be well-organized, energetic with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic and excellent oral and written communication skills. Candidate must also be a team player who is able to work with other coaches in a leadership and assistant capacity.

PART-TIME DIVING COACH (WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON COLLEGE)

Washington & Jefferson College is the best of both worlds: a small-town college setting in historic Washington, Pa., with easy access to the bustling business and cultural districts of nearby Pittsburgh, Pa. just 30 miles to the north. Founded in 1781, W&J College is a private, residential liberal arts college that is focused on student success. Our dedicated, experienced professors are passionate about teaching and work closely with our students to ensure that they receive a quality, comprehensive education.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Pomona-Pitzer Swimming and Diving program is currently seeking a Part-Time Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will serve both the Men’s and Women’s teams and will report to both the Head Coach and Associate Head Coach. The position is part-time over the course of the 2018-19 academic year (approximately 40 weeks).

PARK CITY SWIMMING ASST. COACH

Park City Swimming is looking for a unique individual that is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, computer skills, be detail oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs. PCS is operated by the Park City School District in beautiful Park City, UT. PCSD is one of the finest school districts in western US. With athletes from age 7-18, PCS has grown to over 150 USA Swimming registered swimmers, ranging from novice competitive swimmers to state record holders to Futures qualifiers.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The SANTA MARIA SWIM CLUB is presently looking for an Age Group coach. SMSC operates out of a city owned 50-m aquatic facility in Santa Maria, CA. The area is known for strawberries, wine and the local Air Force base and is close to the beach. We currently have 150 swimmers in the year-round portion of the team and were instrumental in producing 2016 Olympian Josh Prenot.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Willamette University has an immediate opening for an Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. The Assistant Coach will assist the Head Coach with all areas associated with the swimming program including: practice preparation and implementation; meet management; student-athlete recruitment and retention; coordination of team travel; dryland preparation and implementation; and community engagement.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The assistant coach will assist the head coach with all aspects of the program. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching at practices from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and assisting with practices on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Also, if available, to travel to meets which are held on Fridays/Saturdays and often includes driving a University van, being able to assist and learn if not previously trained in recruiting qualified student-athletes, developing student athletes athletically as well as assisting with their personal growth as young men and women, and other administrative duties as assigned by the head coach.

DAD’S CLUB SWIM TEAM SEEKS COACH

The Dad’s Club Swim Team is a USA Swimming year round team centrally located in Houston Texas and established back in 1948. We are a one site team with over 400 competitive swimmers from ages 6 -18 of varying levels. Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years experience, be well-organized, energetic with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic and excellent oral and written communication skills. Candidate must also be a team player who is able to work with other coaches in a leadership and assistant capacity.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The successful candidate will be responsible for fulfilling all duties associated with coaching a successful combined men’s and women’s program including but not limited to: the recruitment of scholarship student-athletes; organization of training and practices; budgeting; coordinating team travel; monitoring of the student-athletes’ academic progress; participation in fund-raising activities, and other duties as assigned. The individual will oversee two full-time assistant coaches and one part-time diving coach. The successful candidate must demonstrate understanding, compliance and commitment to all NCAA, Atlantic 10 Conference and institutional rules.

AGE GROUP COACHES

NOMAD Aquatics in Huntersville North Carolina (north of Charlotte) has openings for age group coaches beginning in August 2018. These positions will be working in our growing age group division and will be leading groups of novice swimmers. We are looking for enthusiastic teachers that can work within our team coaching philosophy of “teach first, train second”! Salary will be dependent on experience, teaching ability, and ability to think “outside the box” to make the swimming experience fun and engaging.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Carthage College, a Division III member of the NCAA and a member of the CCIW conference, is accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach. This is a two year position (9 months each year) with a full graduate studies tuition waiver and competitive stipend.

REDLANDS SWIM TEAM COACHING POSITION

REDLANDS SWIM TEAM is seeking a qualified coach who would be available to work up three hours a day. The ideal candidate is energetic, knowledgeable and able to communicate with parents, coaches and athletes. Candidate must be able to work as part of a coaching team with one or more groups from developmental swimming to early senior level. RST operates out of three high schools located in Redlands CA.

GROUP COACH – FLYING DOLPHINS SWIM TEAM – 92ND STREET Y

92nd Street Y Flying Dolphins Swim Team (YFD) is seeking a highly motivated, experienced, well-organized, and enthusiastic age group coach to lead our 12&Under swimmers. 92nd Street Y Flying Dolphins is committed to promoting personal development and the pursuit of excellence (mind, body, spirit) so that each participant can be the best they can be in all aspects of life while helping each athlete reach their highest potential within our sport. On deck coaching hours are Monday thru Friday between 4:00 and 8:30pm, Sat 3:00pm-5:00pm, and Sunday 6:00am- 8:00am plus required competitions.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR-LEVEL COACHES NEEDED – TIGARD-TUALATIN SWIM COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for both Age Group and Senior-Level Swim Coaches. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR. We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18. The Age Group/Senior-Level Coach of the Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club demonstrates energy, enthusiasm, responsibility and leadership. S/he will be involved in all aspects of the TTSC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

HEAD SWIM COACH – HEART OF TEXAS AQUATICS TEAM

Heart of Texas Aquatics Team (HEAT), serving the Waco and surrounding communities of Central Texas, is seeking a dynamic, motivating, experienced Head Coach, to lead our year-round competitive swim program. The team currently trains at the Family YMCA, and consists of 65+ swimmers from beginning level age-group swimmers to swimmers who compete at State Championships, Sectionals, Jr. Nationals, and National Championships. HEAT is a 501©(3) non-profit organization supported by a parent run volunteer Board of Directors.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Serving as the chief administrative officer for the aquatics area, provide leadership in aquatic area management and programming in the Student Recreation Center including maintenance, collaboration, staffing, and operation. In addition, provide leadership and quality year round programming for youth in grades Pre-School-12. Serve as the Risk Management Officer for the Department of Recreation and Wellness by providing American Red Cross Health and Safety programming for both professional and student staffs in the Student Recreation Center and Perry Field House. Review, monitor, and maintain risk management procedures for the department. This position has many other related duties and is in Bowling Green Ohio. Deadline to apply: July 27, 2018

PART-TIME ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

LIU Post is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Women’s Swim Coach of the nationally ranked Pioneer swimming program. This is a part-time position. The Assistant Women’s Swimming coach is responsible for providing assistance to the head coach in all aspects of the program including athlete development, on deck coaching, recruiting, travel logistics and meet management responsibilities. The assistant coach will be responsible for maintaining professional conduct, positive sportsmanship and acting as a role model for the student-athlete.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Independent school located in a suburb of Miami seeks a professional swimming coach to help facilitate the Miami Country Day Aquatics Swimming Program. Miami Country Day Aquatics is a growing program with competitive swimming, a water polo club, a master’s team, a swim lesson program and an interscholastic swim team. This multifaceted role involves teaching and coaching all levels within the USA & USMS Swimming Clubs, serving as the Aquatics Director for Miami Country Day Camp (summer-only), and coaching on the Interscholastic Swim Team staff. This position is important for maximizing enrollment, producing a rewarding educational experience for all swimmers, and ensuring that the overall aquatics program is aligned with the School’s mission.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING/HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Water Rat Swim Team is a year-round, nationally recognized competitive swim program at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. Consistent with the Y’s mission, the team strives to help children grow, develop and become socially responsible while providing them with the tools for life-long healthy living. The Water Rat Swim Team competes in YMCA competition at the local, state and national level. The team is also a registered USA Swimming Team sanctioned by Connecticut Swimming, Inc. and competes in USA Swimming at the local, regional, state, zone and national level. The team was recently recognized as a Bronze Level Program of Excellence in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program.

ASSOCIATE HEAD SWIM COACH

The University of South Dakota is seeking applications for the position of Associate Head Swimming & Diving Coach. This position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program including but not limited to: recruitment of prospective student-athletes; training and development of team (both academically and athletically); liaison for academics and other departments on campus; assisting with camp and clinics, and administration.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-HEAD COACH

The Executive Director-Head Coach is responsible for the leading coaching and overall program of Cascade Swim Club (CSC) in a manner consistent with the Board’s direction and agreed-on Club philosophy. This position is responsible for creating and executing a strategy for CSC’s continuing success for all levels of swimmers, and organizing a qualified coaching staff to conduct the swimming program. The Executive Director – Head Coach will have responsibility for coaching at least 1 practice group and performing administrative duties as assigned by the Board.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

2018 Bronze Medal club with a 50m pool in one of the best & wealthiest school districts in the country.

DEVELOPMENTAL GROUP COACH – ROCHESTER SWIM CLUB

The Rochester Swim Club, a 400+ member aquatics organization in Rochester, Minnesota has a fall opening for a dynamic, fun and energetic Developmental Coach to lead our growing club. The coach will oversee the developmental side of the age group (12 and Under) program.

SOUTH JERSEY AQUATIC CLUB ASSISTANT COACH

South Jersey Aquatic Club is looking for an assistant swim coach to help-out with various age groups and develop swimmers in every stroke. Candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude, must be patient with children, is a role model for swimmers of all ages and committed to fostering a positive and healthy environment. Candidate must be able to swim and teach all strokes with a passion to do so.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – COSTA MESA AQUATICS CLUB

Costa Mesa Aquatics Club is seeking an age group coach to work primarily with our developmental group of 10 & unders. The primary group is the silver group – a developmental/skill based group of 6-8 year olds. Applicant will work closely with Head Age Group coach and co-facilitate 1-2 additional groups. Our program trains out of the beautiful 50m facility located at Costa Mesa High School. We are a building program of roughly 100+ swimmers. We also run Junior Lifeguard Prep courses, club water polo, swim lessons, and a summer swim team. Please contact our Head Age Group coach to discuss training groups, practice schedule, and expectations.

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH (527475)

Brandeis University is looking to hire a full time swim coach to administer all aspects of the NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving program competing in the University Athletic Association (UAA). This person is in charge of specifically planning and implementing a training schedule, daily practices, meetings, coaching, recruiting, home meet management, travel management, attending division, department and UAA meetings, and program fund raising. They will additionally teach physical education classes as assigned.

HIGHLAND PARK AQUATIC CLUB (HPAC-IL) HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 12&Under swimmers. HPAC trains 180 swimmers in a brand new 15 lane pool at Highland Park High School. We currently have 2 Central Zones qualifiers, 6 Illinois Age Group Champs finalists and several Illinois Regional qualifiers.

AGE GROUP & SENIOR COACHES

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking qualified candidates for lead and assistant coaching positions with our competitive Age Group and Senior programs. Our team utilize multiple facilities in Palo Alto, California, and on the Stanford University Campus. Please contact the Head Coaches to receive a detailed description of the specific training group openings, which include Age Group and Senior.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH PARKWAY SWIM CLUB

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. This individual will work with our head coach to develop the whole team, and will work specifically with the 12-under program. This position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills.

HEAD COACH MARINER SWIM CLUB

The Mariner Swim Club (MSC) is a year round USA Swiming competitive swim in Maryland. MSC prides itself on creating a positive environment and enriching experience for all members of the club with the goal to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to elite level competitor. The home pool for MSC is located at The Gilman School located in the Roland Park are of Baltimore, MD.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING MEN & WOMEN

The University of Wyoming invites diverse applicants to consider our employment opportunities. We are also especially interested in candidates who have experience working with diverse populations and/or diverse initiatives.

FULL TIME AND PART TIME COACHES AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN THE HISTORIC FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA AREA

Stingrays Swimming is seeking enthusiastic Full-time and Part-time coaches to work with all of our groups from Developmental to Senior level at multiple locations all around the Historic Fredericksburg, VA.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Williams College, a Division III Institution and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Coach of the nationally ranked Men’s and Women’s swimming programs. This is a full time, 10-month, term appointment with the possibility of renewal.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – FULL TIME

The candidate must be an enthusiastic motivator with a love for the sport who is able to work well with children and be able to communicate well with the swimmers and their parents. Candidate must also be willing to be an integral contributing member of a coaching team and possess strong organizational and communication skills. Candidates must be able to coach within a pre-established training progression for athletes. Other administrative responsibilities will include but are not limited to meet entries, meet operations, day to day office duties, marketing and special projects. The primary coaching duties will be with age group swimmers (PM Practices) however a few practices per week will be as an assistant senior coach (AM practices). Candidates will be on deck between 25 and 30 hours per week and will coach 8-10 practices per week over 6 days.

STINGRAY TEAM DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The Sterling Stingray’s, is a year-round competitive swim team located in Sterling, Illinois. Administered by the Sterling Park District, the team currently is about 60 swimmers strong. The Stingrays have access to an indoor facility in Sterling which is comprised of a 6 lane 25 yard pool and separate diving well with a 1-meter diving board. During the summer, our “Elite” training group travels to Clinton, Iowa where the team has access to an outdoor 8 lane 50 meter pool for long course training. Further information on the team and our indoor facility can be found by visiting our website at www.sterlingstingrays.org and http://www.sterlingparks.org/location/duis-recreation-center/.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH-BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Located on Bellingham Bay with Mount Baker as its backdrop, Bellingham (population 85,000) is the last major city before the Washington coastline meets the Canadian border. It’s 85 miles north of Seattle and 50 miles south of Vancouver, B.C. Bellingham is an acclaimed outdoor recreation haven and known for its subdued, healthy and authentic vibe. It’s been named “Best Place to Play Year Round,” “Adventure Town USA,” and “Best Place to Retire and Live,” by various media. While many come here to play hard and sweat, others take in the scenery, laid-back vibe and relax.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

BAAC’s Assistant Coach will Collaborate with the team’s Head Coach to develop seasonal training plans for Novice, Age Group, and Advanced practice groups within the philosophy of BAAC’s program. design and conduct our Novice & Advanced groups, including developing and implementing dryland workouts. Create fun and engaging, yet challenging, skills-based practices. Attend all swim meets in which swimmer’s from under their direction are attending (usually one to two meets a month). Attend and participate in all staff meetings as requested by the Head Coach. Collaborate with the entire staff to develop benchmarks for measuring our swimmers’ improvement and increasing opportunities for all swimmers on the team.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

